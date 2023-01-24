If you were to rank the Red Sox relief pitchers in order of most secure to least, chances are Matt Barnes wouldn't have been anywhere near the bottom of the list.
Despite his recent ups and downs Barnes did finish 2022 strong and entered the offseason with a good bit of momentum. He was also among the club's longest tenured veterans, one of just four remaining members of the 2018 World Series championship team and is due $7.5 million this upcoming season.
Surely he wouldn't be among the first on the chopping block, right?
Apparently not.
In a stunning move, the Red Sox announced Tuesday night that they're designating Barnes for assignment in order to clear space on the 40-man roster for new free agent addition Adam Duvall. Though the DFA process still has to play out, the decision effectively signals the end of Barnes time with the Red Sox.
"Obviously a really difficult decision, the conversation itself was one of the more difficult ones I've had," said Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. "I think more than anything this is a function of where we're at in the offseason and with our 40-man roster. There are no easy decisions and regardless of recent accomplishments, regardless of what they have under their belts in their career, everyone on our 40-man roster has real value, there's nobody we can remove without losing them, so that forces tough choices."
Barnes being the odd man out is particularly surprising given the presence of several seemingly better options. The Red Sox could have cut 35-year-old veteran Ryan Brasier, who posted a 5.78 ERA in 62.1 innings last season, or the soon-to-be 31-year-old Kaleb Ort, who has a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 career big league innings. Both are also right-handed relievers making significantly less money than Barnes who could have conceivably been replaced by up and comers on the 40-man like Zack Kelly or Franklin German.
So why Barnes and not one of them? Bloom said in the end they're trying to be forward looking with their roster, and as far as Brasier specifically, they were encouraged by some of his underlying metrics late in the season and believe he can still produce despite some underwhelming recent results.
Unsaid but implied, they don't feel that way about Barnes.
"Sometimes there are guys where the easy way out is to designate or trade someone who doesn't have a shiny ERA or just got whacked around or doesn't have as much under their belt, even when all the indicators say that's the wrong move, usually when you do that the game will punish you," Bloom said. "This is not an easy move but one we felt was the right one."
Whether he's ultimately traded, claimed off waivers or released, Barnes' departure will mark the end of what has largely been a successful run in Boston. The former UConn star was a first-round draft pick in 2011, made his big league debut in 2014 and became one of just three pitchers in club history to appear in more than 400 games with the Red Sox.
In 2018 he played an integral role in the club's World Series run, allowing just one earned run in 10 postseason appearances, and in 2021 he was named an All-Star after a dominant start that helped land him a two-year, $18.75 million contract extension. After that Barnes fell apart and struggled for nearly a year before re-emerging following two months on the injured list last August. He wound up finishing 2022 with a 4.31 ERA over 44 appearances.
Now the Red Sox will likely pay him the last year of that extension to pitch for somebody else.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.