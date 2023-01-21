SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Winter Weekend has always been billed as a celebration of the Red Sox, a sort of preseason pep rally and an opportunity for fans and the team to come together.
Yet it became painfully clear Friday that after three turbulent years fans are in no mood to celebrate.
Midway through Friday night’s program Red Sox leadership took the stage for a question and answer session, and owner John Henry and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom were both greeted by loud boos from the assembled fans. Things only got worse from there, as Bloom and Henry were both subsequently heckled into silence while struggling to respond to questions about the club’s recent approach and plans for the future.
After everything that’s happened, the fans demanded answers.
First, Bloom. Asked by NESN’s Tom Caron about his vision for the future, Bloom started by acknowledging the ups and downs of the past few years. That immediately drew the crowd’s ire, prompting Bloom to stop and plead for a chance to explain himself.
“Hold on, hold on,” Bloom said. “Let’s talk about this.”
Bloom challenged the crowd to think back to 2019 and be honest about where the Red Sox were at. It wasn’t good enough and everyone knew it, he said, so the club had two choices. Drive right off that cliff and condemn the franchise to a half-decade of rebuilding, or try to turn things around by rebuilding the club’s foundation of young talent.
That led to the franchise-altering Mookie Betts trade. Again, forceful anger from the assembled.
“We didn’t sign him because when you make those bets, they’re big bets,” Bloom said. “And those bets — hang with me here, you know it, you guys are smart — those bets are much better up front than on the back end. We know that, every team knows that when they’re making those bets, but if you want to make that kind of bet you better be ready to back it up. You’d better be ready to surround that bet with a whole lot of talent, a whole lot of young talent, or you’re not going to win. You see it all the time in this game, you see it all the time, and I don’t think anyone would disagree, where the organization was we just weren’t ready to back it up.”
What’s different now with Rafael Devers, he said, is the Red Sox are now in position to actually take advantage of his prime years. That explanation mollified the crowd a little bit, but Henry had no such luck when asked later about the club’s ticket prices. His explanation that high ticket prices are necessary to carry high payrolls went over like a lead balloon, and Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy had to step in to rescue Henry and attempt to salvage the explanation.
It was an extraordinary scene, perhaps inevitable given the frustrations that have been boiling but jarring nonetheless. The fans who attend Winter Weekend are as hardcore as they come, but after two last place finishes in three years, the disruption caused by the pandemic and lockout and the loss of two franchise players in Betts and Xander Bogaerts, even the biggest fans eventually reach their limit.
However excited the Red Sox might be for the future, and there is good reason to believe better days may lie ahead, it’s clear the franchise has a lot of work to do if it hopes to rebuild that trust with its biggest fans.
Story hints he may not be out as long as fearedIf he wanted, Trevor Story had a good excuse not to make the trip out to Springfield for Red Sox Winter Weekend. He’s less than two weeks removed from undergoing internal bracing surgery on his right elbow that is expected to keep him out for a sizable chunk of the 2023 season.
He made the trip anyway, high-fiving fans as he made his way through the crowd despite his right arm being immobilized in a sling, and during Friday’s program he made an eyebrow raising comment while being awarded the club’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
“I hate that I’m going to miss a little bit of the season but as the offseason goes on that’s all you can really think about, getting back to Fenway Park,” he said.
A little bit of the season?
When news of Story’s injury broke Bloom poured cold water on the idea that Story would be available in 2023. Though not as significant as Tommy John Surgery, internal bracing surgery is still a major procedure that often carries a recovery time of around six months.
Theoretically that could allow for the possibility Story might be ready to return in some capacity by the second half, and at the very least Story didn’t sound like someone who expects to miss the entire season.
However long it takes, however, Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Kiké Hernández will shift to the infield to play shortstop.
Red Sox add Tapia, AlfaroIn addition to inking outfielder Adam Duvall on Wednesday, the Red Sox have reportedly added some additional depth with the signings of outfielder Raimel Tapia and catcher Jorge Alfaro to minor league deals.
Tapia, 28, has played seven seasons in the big leagues, primarily with the Colorado Rockies. Last year he played for Toronto and batted .265 with seven home runs and 52 RBI in 128 games. Tapia bats left-handed and is not considered a plus fielder, so he projects as a platoon reserve along with Rob Refsnyder and as the primary roster competition for fellow lefty Jarren Duran.
Alfaro, 29, has also played seven big league seasons and spent last year as a back-up catcher with the San Diego Padres. The right-handed native of Colombia batted .246 with seven home runs and 40 RBI in 2022 and recently won MVP of the Dominican Professional Baseball League championship series. Alfaro should add needed depth behind the plate, with Reese McGuire and rookie Connor Wong currently the lone catchers on the big league roster.
“We finished the season feeling really good about the two guys we have on the 40-man but also wanting to add to that group, and this guy, the tools are as loud as anyone who plays that position,” Bloom said. “He’s got a track record of doing some really good things when he’s in a good spot and it’s going to be great to have him. He’s a really good athlete, better than a lot of guys who play that position and has the ability to impact the game in a lot of ways, it’s going to be nice to have him in to compete.”
Don’t sleep on balanced scheduleSo much of the discourse surrounding the Red Sox this offseason has been framed by their position in the standings. Finishing last in the AL East was a bad look and nobody is or should be satisfied by the club’s finishing 78-84 on the year.
That being said, you could make an argument the Red Sox record and fifth place finish was a bit misleading, and also that the club could wind up heavily benefiting from a new rule change set to take effect.
Starting this year MLB is switching to a more balanced schedule that will see clubs playing fewer games against divisional rivals and more against other clubs from the opposite league. Specifically, teams will now play at least one series per season against each of the other 29 big league clubs, with the number of divisional games dropping from 76 to 52, the number of intraleague games staying roughly the same (66 to 64) and the number of interleague games increasing from 20 to 46.
Why does that matter? Last year the Red Sox played nearly half their games against AL East clubs who collectively went 360-288 (.555), a gauntlet that clubs in the much weaker AL Central, AL West and NL West didn’t face. Boston got crushed within the division (26-50, .342) but fared much better against other American League teams (43-23, .651) and decently in interleague play (9-10, .450). If the Red Sox played the more balanced schedule, and assuming their win percentages against each group remained the same, the club would have instead finished 80-82.
Realistically the Red Sox likely would have done much better than that, probably finishing five or six games over .500 and possibly even in the playoff hunt. That’s because some of those bloodbaths against the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays might have instead been replaced by series against National League bottom feeders like the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals, none of whom the Red Sox faced in 2022.
The Red Sox have to play better in 2023 no matter who is on the schedule, but compared to last year at least the road should be a little easier this time around.
Frelick flying up prospect rankingsLexington’s Sal Frelick, a former Boston College star and a 2021 first-round pick to the Milwaukee Brewers, is coming off a fantastic season in which he jumped all the way from High-A to Triple-A and batted .331 with an .883 OPS for the season. The 22-year-old outfielder has seen his stock rise accordingly and is now regarded as one of the best prospects in the game.
Frelick opened the season at No. 34 on Baseball America’s 2023 Top 100 Prospect Rankings, a sizable jump from last summer’s midseason 2022 rankings, which had him at No. 68.
“There’s few things Frelick can’t do on a baseball field. The diminutive outfielder impressed in his full-season debut in 2022, climbing three levels, reaching Triple-A and improving his performance at each level,” Baseball America writes. “Blessed with plus-plus hitting ability and speed, Frelick looks like a dynamic top-of-the-order run producer.”
Frelick currently ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the Brewers system behind only fellow outfielder Jackson Chourio, who ranks as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball. The Red Sox also placed five players on the preseason rankings, with Marcelo Mayer (No. 10) moving into the top 10 followed by Triston Casas (29), Ceddanne Rafaela (71), Masataka Yoshida (87) and Miguel Bleis (88).
