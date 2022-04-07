The Boston Red Sox have officially set their Opening Day roster, and Travis Shaw and Hansel Robles both made the cut.
The Red Sox announced their full roster shortly after noon on Thursday, indicating that Shaw and Robles would both be added to the roster and that minor league pitchers Eduard Bazardo and Ralph Garza Jr. would be designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster.
In addition, right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish is being optioned to Triple-A Worcester and left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor will start the season on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.
The Red Sox will carry 28 players until the start of May, after which point the rosters will drop down to 26. The expanded roster for April is intended to help ensure teams can build up towards the full regular season after an abbreviated three-week Spring Training schedule.
Boston's full Opening Day roster is as follows:
Pitchers (15): Nathan Eovaldi RHP, Nick Pivetta RHP, Tanner Houck RHP, Michael Wacha RHP, Rich Hill LHP, Matt Barnes RHP, Garrett Whitlock RHP, Jake Diekman LHP, Matt Strahm LHP, Ryan Brasier RHP, Austin Davis LHP, Hansel Robles RHP, Hirokazu Sawamura RHP, Kutter Crawford RHP, Phillips Valdez RHP
Catchers (2): Christian Vázquez, Kevin Plawecki
Infielders (6): Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Bobby Dalbec, Travis Shaw, Jonathan Araúz
Outfielders (3): Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Alex Verdugo
Infielders/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo
Injured list (3): Josh Taylor LHP (10-day, back), Chris Sale LHP (60-day, rib), James Paxton LHP (60-day, elbow)
