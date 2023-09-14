FENWAY PARK – The Boston Red Sox just gave a jolt to the baseball world by firing Chaim Bloom, who was President of Baseball Operations.
Bloom informed of the decision at a meeting at Fenway Park with Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, and President & CEO Sam Kennedy.
In a statement, Henry said:
“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club. Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”
Bloom was hired after the 2019 season after spending 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The team also said that General Manager Brian O’Halloran has been offered a new “senior leadership” position within the baseball operations department.
Bloom’s track record as leading the franchise included on postseason appearance in 2021. But the Sox finished in last twice, in the shortened COVID season in 2020, finishing 24-36, and in 2022, finishing 78-84.
The Red Sox are currently tied for last place with the Yankees at 73-72.
