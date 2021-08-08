Beyond all of the issues Boston has had on the field lately, the specter of a COVID-19 outbreak has loomed over the Red Sox like a shadow the past few days. The fact that the Red Sox were in Canada, where coronavirus protocols remain strict and the border heavily restricted, made the situation far more urgent.
Bench coach Will Venable tested positive on Saturday and will have to quarantine in Toronto for two weeks. First base coach Tom Goodwin was considered a close contact and can return home in five or six days if he continues testing negative, and if any players tested positive the Red Sox would have had to leave them behind as well.
The implications of that came into full view when Jarren Duran and J.D. Martinez fell ill in Toronto. Both tested negative and were subsequently re-activated for Sunday's series finale, but the team had to be holding its breath while the results were pending.
Martinez, for his part, said he wasn't feeling well at all.
"I was sick yesterday. I didn't sit out because I was waiting for the result, I was sitting out because I felt like trash, you know?" said Martinez, who would have been held out once he began displaying symptoms whether he felt up to play or not.
If Martinez, Duran or any other player had tested positive in Toronto it would have dealt a massive blow to the already reeling Red Sox. Boston needs all hands on deck when first-place Tampa Bay comes to Fenway Park for a crucial three-game series this week, and a full-blown COVID outbreak on the wrong side of the Canadian border could have fatally damaged the club at an already precarious time.
Plus, from a purely human standpoint, imagine being stuck in a Canadian hotel room away from your family for two weeks?
"Forget the professional part of it, the families and all that, spending time with the family, he's not going to be able to see them for a while," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Venable. "That's the hard part of all of this."
The Blue Jays only just returned to Toronto on July 30 after receiving a National Interest Exception from the Canadian government, and as part of the agreement all players, coaches and personnel are subject to extensive safety protocols, especially unvaccinated individuals. The Red Sox are one of a handful of teams that have not reached MLB's 85% vaccination threshold, which means the team is also subject to heightened league protocols relative to other clubs as well.
Cora said Venable has been vaccinated, however, so the fact they were in Canada may have potentially helped the club avoid a major outbreak.
"We're probably lucky, if we were in the states he doesn't have to test because he's vaccinated," Cora said. "We probably avoided something huge."
Given everything that's been going on, the fact that Boston appears to have dodged a bullet with COVID-19 at the worst possible time is a huge break. Now the Red Sox can focus on Tampa Bay with their full roster while hopefully getting Venable and Goodwin home as soon as possible.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.