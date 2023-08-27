FENWAY PARK – Stop the “The Boston Red Sox” must sweep the Houston Astros talk.
Please.
Two good reasons:
One, it probably ain’t happening. They Astros are real good.
And two, it’s “only” Aug. 28.
The Red Sox, losers of two of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, haven’t really bettered themselves the last seven days, losing four of seven games in Houston and against the Dodgers.
That’s OK. The key at this time of year is stay in the race as long as possible.
Fast-forward the Astros, coming to town for three games. If there is anything the Red Sox probably have to do, its win two of the three games.
The Astros are the team to catch. Obviously, winning three would be optimal.
But these games will feel like October games. Those are harder to dominate.
Astros starters Cristian Javier (9-2), J.P. France (9-5) and Framber Valdez (9-9) will have a big say.
Compared to Boston’s trio – Chris Sale, Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford – the Astros have the edge in talent and experience.
But the 2023 Red Sox have found ways to not only compete, but win. Offensively, they have enough bats to beat any team on any given day.
Sale and Bello have a lot to prove Monday and Tuesday. Can Sale leave in the sixth inning and Bello leave in the seventh inning with the Red Sox in the game, maybe in the lead?
That not only bodes well against the Astros, but going forward with Tampa Bay and Baltimore ahead – after 3-game series with Royals.
If October is even a remote possibility, the starting pitching has to be a little bit better.
The Astros can end the Red Sox season. The Red Sox can, at best, only remain a threat by playing good baseball.
Play good baseball, Red Sox.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
