FORT MYERS, Fla. — When news broke that the Red Sox were trading Methuen’s Jacob Wallace to the Kansas City Royals, fans in the Merrimack Valley were understandably disappointed. Getting to see a hometown kid pitch at Fenway Park would have been a rare and special event, and for now at least it looks like that ship has sailed.
The silver lining, at least, is it looks like the guy they got in return could be pretty good.
Wyatt Mills, the pitcher acquired in exchange for Wallace this past offseason, has been one of the breakout stars of Red Sox camp. The 28-year-old righty has been a strikeout machine, and including Wednesday night’s exhibition against Team Puerto Rico he’s now allowed just one earned run through five big league innings (1.80 ERA) while tallying a team-best 11 strikeouts, good for more than two per inning.
Mills isn’t exactly a flamethrower, his fastball averaged only 92 mph last season, but hitters have had a hard time deciphering his sidearm delivery and sneaky good stuff.
“I know my four-seam up gets a lot of swings and misses and people struggle getting to it, so I’m continuing to throw it,” Mills said. “So I’m going to continue trusting that until hitters prove me otherwise.”
A lot like Schreiber
Mills has much in common with new teammate John Schreiber. Both pitch with a sidearm delivery and rely on a similar fastball-slider pitch mix. Up until last year Schreiber was also a relative no-name at the MLB level before he enjoyed his big breakout last spring.
Coming to Boston with only 42 innings in 38 big league appearances over two seasons to his name, Mills said Schreiber has been a valuable resource in the clubhouse.
“We’ve definitely talked several times about how we approach different hitters, especially left-handed hitters,” Mills said. “Being a sidearmer lefties typically have better chances against us, but both of us have implemented the four-seam fastball up to try and counter it.”
One of the reasons Schreiber was so successful in 2022 was he consistently found ways to keep lefties on their toes. Though he did not strike out nearly as many lefties, he still held them to a .198 average compared to .193 for righties.
Mills’ platoon splits last year weren’t as balanced — he held righties to a .203 average while getting knocked around for a .316 average by lefties — but he’s already shown notable progress this spring. So he’s faced five lefties in game action, and they have gone 1 for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts, both of which came on just three pitches.
Hoops fan from the Great Northwest
Before he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the third-round of the 2017 MLB Draft, and before he was subsequently traded to Kansas City last June in exchange for veteran slugger Carlos Santana, Mills grew up in Spokane, Washington and stayed home to play collegiately at Gonzaga University.
That being the case, you probably won’t be surprised to hear he’s a big college basketball guy.
“Other than being a baseball player basketball is probably the sport I follow the most, and naturally because Gonzaga has been so good for so long that I’m drawn to it every year,” said Mills, who added he’s confident Gonzaga can make another run even though they’re projected as a No. 2-3 seed this year instead of a No. 1 like usual. “I’m definitely paying attention and this is a year where there isn’t a best team, there’s a bunch of good teams.”
Mills’ baseball journey has also taken him to some pretty wild places, most notably his stint in the Alaska Baseball League. one of the nation’s premier collegiate summer leagues. As part of that experience Mills was able to play in the famous Midnight Sun Game, which takes place annually at midnight on the summer solstice when the sun is up for nearly 24 hours a day.
“It’s bizarre, it feels like a normal day but everyone is really tired. It’s just a really cool part of the country that I’d urge anyone to go explore,” Mills said. “There’s so much to do outdoors, I was able to fish on the Kenai River and caught close to a 50-pound salmon. All these experiences that are pretty rare.”
Mills is looking forward to exploring everything the Boston area has to offer, but for now the focus is on making the Red Sox and doing his part to help the club. Following the trade one of the first things he thought was how cool it would be to play for such a historic organization, and seeing so many franchise legends come back has only crystalized that he’s not in Kansas anymore.
“Maybe a team has one or two guys that come back, but to see four or five, and Jason Varitek is on the coaching staff, there are a lot of big names, a lot of people who have done a lot of big things in this game, choosing to come back and pour into this culture,” Mills said. “That’s what means the most to me.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.