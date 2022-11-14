The Red Sox farm system has come a long way over the past few years, but one of the downsides of building up minor league depth is eventually you reach a point where you have more talented players than you can keep.
For the Red Sox, that day has arrived.
Tuesday is the deadline for MLB clubs to add Rule 5 Draft eligible prospects to their 40-man roster, protecting those players from potentially being lost for nothing. The Rule 5 Draft, held annually on the final day of MLB’s Winter Meetings, exists to prevent organizations from hoarding big league talent, and it’s the mechanism by which the Red Sox poached Garrett Whitlock from the New York Yankees ahead of the 2021 season.
While most Rule 5 picks don’t work out that well, Whitlock illustrates the cost of failing to properly evaluate your own talent.
There’s a certain element of strategy for everyone involved. Any players selected must be added to their new team’s 26-man active roster, and they have to remain with the big league club throughout the following season. If the new club decides they aren’t working out and wants to send them to the minors, they must place the player on outright waivers, allowing any team to potentially pick them up. If the player clears waivers they must then be offered back to their previous team, and only if the original team doesn’t want them can they be sent down to the minors.
Because of those restrictions, clubs that make picks in the Rule 5 Draft have a strong incentive to select someone they believe is ready to contribute at the big league level. Meanwhile, clubs also need to weigh which of their own prospects they can’t afford to lose and which ones might be far enough from the majors that they can risk leaving them unprotected in the hopes that nobody will take them.
There is also downside to protecting too many players, because if you’r 40-man roster is full of minor leaguers who aren’t ready to contribute, it can hamstring your ability to field a competitive big league club.
So what are the Red Sox going to do?
The first domino to fall came Thursday, when the club added Triple-A slugger Enmanuel Valdez to the 40-man roster. Valdez, one of the prospects acquired in the Christian Vazquez trade, needed to be added early because if the club had waited any longer he would have become a minor league free agent.
Ceddanne Rafaela, one of the fastest rising prospects in the organization, is a virtual lock to be added by Tuesday as well. Rafaela is the No. 78 ranked prospect in baseball according to Baseball America and already boasts elite defense at both center field and shortstop.
After that the Red Sox will have some decisions to make.
Starting pitching prospects Brandon Walter, Chris Murphy and Thad Ward all seem among the strongest candidates. Walter is Boston’s No. 8 prospect according to SoxProspects.com and posted an insane 75-to-7 strikeout to walk ratio before his season was cut short in June by a neck strain. Murphy projects as a big league depth starter despite a rocky second half at Triple-A, and Ward has looked great since returning from Tommy John surgery in July, posting a 2.39 ERA in 64 innings between various Red Sox affiliates and the Arizona Fall League.
Outfielder Wilyer Abreu, the other prospect acquired in the Vazquez trade who was one of only two players in the minors to top 100 walks and 30 stolen bases, is another candidate, particularly given the club’s paucity of outfield talent. Stolen base machine David Hamilton, who set a club record with 70 thefts after being acquired in last offseason’s Hunter Renfroe trade, could be protected for similar reasons.
Methuen’s Jacob Wallace might also be a dark horse as well. The 24-year-old righty reliever already boasts big league stuff with a high-90s fastball and a filthy slider along with a developing changeup, and Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham said back in September he was among those the organization would have to consider. Wallace just wrapped up a successful season at Double-A and it’s not a stretch to imagine a club betting on his talent and giving him a shot in the majors next season.
Then there are the younger guys who are still years away. Do the Red Sox risk exposing starting pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez or infielder Eddinson Paulino, who SoxProspects.com have ranked inside the Top 15, even though neither has ever played above Single-A?
Those are the kind of considerations the Red Sox have to make, and they’ll have to weigh how many players to protect against how much room they actually have to work with. As of this writing the Red Sox 40-man roster stands at 37, so there’s enough space for three additions. The club could pretty easily clear two more spots by designating for assignment pitcher Jake Reed and catcher Caleb Hamilton, both recently picked up off waivers, and they could do the same with any number of borderline big leaguers at the bottom of the roster.
No matter how things play out, it will be illuminating to see after all this time building up the farm system which prospects the Red Sox actually value most.
