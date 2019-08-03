NEW YORK — The Red Sox finally held a team meeting, but Alex Cora wasn't in attendance.
After their sixth consecutive loss, the visitors' clubhouse at Yankee Stadium was closed to the media as the Sox held a closed-door players-only meeting.
MLB rules stipulate the locker rooms must open 10 minutes after every game, but Boston's stayed shut for 24 minutes following a 9-2 loss.
“When things come up, you’ve got to address it," Chris Sale said. "We care about each other. Obviously we’re not playing the way we want, but we take a lot of pride and we respect each other, and we love each other. We grind together, we win together, we lose together, and when something comes up or someone has something to say, we have enough respect for each other to get together as a group and go over some things. That’s just how it goes.”
Though quite uncommon, Mookie Betts downplayed what went on behind closed doors.
“It was just one of those things just to talk. Nothing in particular, just to get us back on track,” Betts said. “Just sharing ideas. Nobody’s frustrated. We all understand it’s a Major League season. It’s tough. I mean, not every year is going to be like last year, so we have to just figure out a way.”
It won't take long to see if the message resonated; the Red Sox play the nightcap of their Saturday doubleheader at 7:10 tonight.
