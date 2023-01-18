Unless you were a scout or one of the most deeply engaged amateur baseball fanatics around, chances are you had no idea who Xander Bogaerts was when he signed with the Red Sox as a 16-year-old international free agent out of Aruba in 2009.
You probably didn’t know Rafael Devers either when he signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2013 at 16.
Both of them, of course, went on to become two of the most important and accomplished Red Sox players of the past decade, and now Devers owns the largest contract in team history.
Does every international free agent signing work out that well? Obviously not, but as the 2023 international signing period kicks off clubs are set to bring a new wave of talent into their organizations, classes which could well include some of the next generation’s biggest stars.
So who should Red Sox fans get to know?
The jewel of this year’s class is Yoeilin Cespedes, a 17-year-old shortstop out of the Dominican Republic who ranks No. 25 on MLB.com’s International Prospect Rankings. Cespedes is reportedly signing for $1.4 million, a sizable chunk of Boston’s total bonus pool of $4,644,000, and according to MLB.com’s prospect profile he’s been compared to a “young Howie Kendrick” who has a chance to be “a special prospect.”
“He’s compact and strong with plus bat speed and noteworthy raw power,” MLB.com writes. “He already shows an advanced approach at the plate and projects to be a solid everyday Major League player in the future because of his overall skill set.”
Cespedes can play any infield position but at 5-foot-9 is likely to end up at second or third base, especially with recent top draft picks Marcelo Mayer and Mikey Romero currently moving up through the ranks at shortstop ahead of him. That size hasn’t deterred evaluators, who believe he could develop into a one of the best hitters in his international class.
“Some scouts consider him one of the best pure hitters in Latin America for this year, with excellent hand-eye coordination that leads to a high contact rate,” writes Baseball America. “He has an aggressive approach that he will have to rein in to become a more selective hitter, but he still has the bat-to-ball skills to make contact with pitches in the zone or off the plate. There’s some surprising power for his size, too, with home run power in games.”
Overall the Red Sox have confirmed 24 international free agent signings via their transaction log, the most notable among them in addition to Cespedes being Venezuelan shortstops Franklin Arias, Yoiber Ruiz and Luis Arredondo and Dominican right-hander Argeny Sanchez. All four are expected to sign for between $150,000 and $500,000 according to SoxProspects.com.
Who from this year’s class could ultimately separate themselves? At this point it’s too early to know. Though Devers was regarded as among the best hitters of his class right away, others like Brayan Bello, who signed out of the Dominican for only $28,000 in 2017, didn’t develop into standouts until later.
The best player from this year’s class may wind up being someone who today is a complete no-name, someone who works hard once in the system and blossoms into a star. Only time will tell, but for the players and organization alike this week is an exciting checkpoint and the start of what both sides hope will be a long and fruitful journey to big league stardom.
How is Red Sox 2022 international class doing?
Last year the Red Sox signed two international free agents for more than $1 million, Dominican shortstops Fraymi De Leon and Freili Encarnacion. The two spent this past season playing for the club’s Dominican Summer League teams and enjoyed intriguing but unremarkable professional debuts.
De Leon, 18, batted .218 with two home runs, 21 RBI and a .600 OPS in 50 games with the DSL Red Sox Blue, which ranked among the least productive offensive outputs on the team. The good thing was De Leon also tallied 20 stolen bases, demonstrating an element of speed to go along with his impressive defensive abilities.
Encarnacion, who turns 18 next week, had a comparatively impressive offensive showing, batting .255 with three home runs, 23 RBI, nine stolen bases and a .704 OPS in 41 games with the DSL Red Sox Red. Encarnacion is currently the highest ranked prospect in Boston’s 2022 IFA class at No. 35 according to SoxProspects.com.
Several less heralded signings also raised eyebrows with impressive pro debuts. Dominican shortstop Yosander Ascensio, who recently turned 18, ranked third on the DSL Red Sox Red with an .838 OPS and nearly as many walks (46) as strikeouts (52). Venezuelan right-hander Luis Cohen, who only signed for $10,000, was the DSL Red Sox Blue’s top pitcher with a 2.89 ERA over a team-high 46.2 innings, and fellow Venezuelan righty Willian Colmenares was right behind him on the Blue team with a 3.79 ERA over 40.1 innings.
