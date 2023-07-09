FENWAY PARK — Your Boston Red Sox have rebounded.
Right?
Or are they on that upward move, which will of course be followed by an equal downward move?
Former Red Sox outfielder Dwight Evans, a team consultant, was roaming around the dugout before Sunday’s finale before the All-Star break and he sees this recent, week-long trend as something that will continue.
“It’s a good group with some good young players getting some confidence,” said Evans. “Guys like Justin Turner have rubbed off on these guys. I like what I see. and I think it’s going to continue.”
Well, I sort of agree. As to what extent? Stay tuned.
But there are reasons to be positive, that this 2023 might surprise us in August and September, sort of like the 2021 team did after adding Kyle Schwarber.
Here are five reasons this past week might not be the exception, but the rule:
1. Bello blossomingBrayan Bello showed signs of … ahem … Pedro Martinez, albeit a poor man’s Pedro. At least his pitching style.
His ball moves. His fastball is electric. and he throws strikes.
The Red Sox may have found a cornerstone to its staff, rather than the 30-year-old-plus dudes that appear to be on the back nine of their careers.
Bello has had one really bad outing and most of the rest have been pretty good, good or elite.
His confidence is brimming. It was nice of James Paxton to hold the fort down while this kid as grown synergistically.
2. Duran tooWhile the Jarren Duran didn’t play in the finale before the All-Star game, his impact on this team is growing by the week.
The Red Sox tried to work him into the outfield “rotation” the previous two seasons, but to no avail. This is a different cat in 2023.
His speed, like Bello’s fastball, is electric. Things happen when he is on base and opposing pitchers are concerned, which is a benefit to other hitters.
He already has 27 doubles and has doubled his RBI output (33) from a year ago.
The Red Sox have found their franchise centerfielder is on pace for 35 stolen bases, too.
He’s not only exciting to watch, but it’s exciting thinking about his game becoming All-Star-caliber by next year.
3. Trade capital
The recent streak has basically changed everything. The Red Sox will have to add a piece (a front-line starter) or possibly two (upscale infielder) because appear to be closer to a “good” team than a “decent” team.
The Red Sox have a few pieces that could help current teams – outfielder Adam Duvall – and minor leaguers with upside in second baseman Nick Yorke (AA), outfielder Miguel Bleis (A) and middle infielder Mikey Romero (A).
The Red Sox may also be looking at getting a bona fide shortstop for the rest of 2023, allowing Trevor Story (more on him) to morph into the position slowly because of his arm issues.
Anyway, the Red Sox have the firepower to give up some of its farm.
4. Story return
A “good” Trevor Story when he returns in about two weeks changes everything for the inconsistent-but-trending-upwardly 2023 Red Sox. He gives the lineup a jolt, with some pop and he adds consistent defense, something missing at both middle infield spots.
Adding Story is like adding a trade deadline piece. But Story needs to be good, almost out of the gate.
If he is, the Red Sox offense, which has been a disappointment, with legitimate injury excuses, can get back to its April self of winning close games with six or seven runs.
5. Devers due
This Red Sox team still is figuring out its identity, with so many inconsistencies, including players playing and key players underperforming.
Devers always shows signs of greatness, but it hasn’t been enough.
The fact Devers, a two-time All-Star, was not an automatic All-Star selection this week despite being top four in homers (20) and top three in RBI (70) is a little surprising. But his OPS (on base percentage plus slugging percentage) is at a three-year low at .822. Devers’ highlight reel hasn’t been blowing up ESPN these days.
And being the “face of the offense,” a so-so offense at best, isn’t good enough.
With some more consistency earlier in the order, thanks to Duran, and Story’s return, Devers should get more opportunity to shine.
He had two big games in Toronto, when this mini-winning streak started last weekend. But the Red Sox need more from him. And, well, I expect it’s coming.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
