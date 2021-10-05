J.D. Martinez will miss the American League Wild Card Game with a sprained ankle, the Red Sox confirmed on Tuesday.
Martinez suffered the injury in a freak accident tripping over second base while jogging to right field during Sunday's regular season finale. His absence deals a huge blow to the Red Sox, who face the New York Yankees in a winner-take-all playoff game later this evening.
The Red Sox announced their full 26-man roster for the Wild Card Game. In addition to Martinez, the Red Sox also left off pitcher Chris Sale, who is unavailable after starting Sunday and throwing 62 pitches in 2.1 innings of work, as well as relievers Hirokazu Sawamura, Darwinzon Hernandez and Martin Perez.
Top lefty reliever Josh Taylor, who has been out with a back injury, is on the roster and will be available to pitch. The Red Sox also added catcher Connor Wong, infielder Jonathan Araúz and outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple-A.
Overall the Red Sox Wild Card roster is as follows:
Pitchers (12): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock
Catchers (3): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vazquez, Connor Wong
Infielders (6): Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw
Outfielders (4): Jarren Duran, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo
Infielder/Outfielders (1): Kiké Hernández
