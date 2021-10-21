The Red Sox have gotten plenty of offense since the American League Championship Series began. Through the first five games they have scored 28 runs on 40 hits against the Astros, so you can't say the lineup hasn't been productive.
But when it comes to actually getting runners across the plate, the Red Sox have been remarkably one-dimensional.
Since the ALCS began, the Red Sox have gotten most of their offensive production from home runs. Of the team's 16 run-scoring plays, 11 have come courtesy of homers, and in three of the five games Boston has gotten all of its offense via the long ball.
Three of those have been grand slams, of course, but the others have all been solo shots (5) or two-run bombs (3). Other than that, Boston's runs have come on a pair of Christian Vazquez RBI singles, a Hunter Renfroe RBI double and on two errors.
That's it.
The Red Sox have had plenty of other opportunities to score but haven't been able to capitalize. In Boston's three losses the team is a combined 1 for 22 with runners in scoring position while leaving 22 men on base.
Compare that to the Astros, who are one win away from the World Series because of how well they've kept the line moving.
Houston has hit some home runs, sure, but in the big innings that won the Astros Games 4 and 5 at Fenway Park, they buried the Red Sox by stringing together great at bats.
The ninth inning on Tuesday night? Double, intentional walk, RBI single, walk, three-run double, intentional walk, RBI single, run-scoring single plus an error, RBI single.
And the sixth inning on Wednesday? Walk, error, two-run double, infield single, RBI double, two-run single.
It's felt at times like a runaway train picking up steam with each at bat.
"We haven't been able to stop their fast-break offense. When they get going, they get going and they don't stop swinging," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "You see the splits throughout the season, with men in scoring position for X or Y reason they become Hall of Famers as a team. They're average with nobody on but with men in scoring position they're Hall of Famers."
The Red Sox need to do a better job slowing down the Astros, but they could also benefit from emulating their opponent's approach.
A home run-focused attack is inherently boom or bust. A big home run at the right time can change the game, and if you're getting lots of traffic on base and hitting grand slams like the Red Sox did early in the series, then you're going to be in great shape.
But when the big blasts don't come, you need to find another way. So far this series the Red Sox haven't, and because of that they now find themselves on the precipice of elimination.
Game 6: Eovaldi vs. Garcia
The starting pitching matchup for Game 6 is officially set. Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for Boston against Houston's Luis Garcia in a rematch of Game 2.
Garcia lasted only one-plus inning during his last outing, allowing a first-inning grand slam before exiting the game in the second with knee discomfort. His final line was two hits, five runs, three walks and two strikeouts, and the Red Sox would go on to win the game 9-5.
Following the outing there were questions about whether Garcia would be able to pitch again in the series, but Astros manager Dusty Baker said they believe he's ready to go.
"All I can do is go on his word, go on the trainer's word, and go on [pitching coach Brent Strom's] word. They said that he didn't feel anything," Baker said on Thursday. "I try to tell our guys to come clean with me 100%. Most athletes, they're going to say I'm doing good even when they're not, but you can usually sense, see a wince on one of their faces after a pitch or whatever. I just hope whatever adjustment that they made that he is not thinking through the act of pitching while he is making his adjustment. Things have to be so natural that you're not thinking about it."
Eovaldi pitched 5.1 innings while allowing three runs in the Game 2 win, but he took the loss in Game 4 after coming out of the bullpen to pitch the ninth. He threw 24 pitches in that appearance, but Eovaldi said he feels good and is ready to go Friday.
"I think having the two days in between definitely helps," Eovaldi said. "I took [Wednesday] off. I didn't really throw. Made sure I was nice and recovered. Just got done playing catch today. I feel great. I don't think there's any limitations. My arm feels good, and mentally I'm going to be ready and prepared for this game."
Game 6 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park.
