BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today announced the following roster moves:
Reinstated outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the 10-Day Injured List. He will wear number 18.
Reinstated outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Paternity Leave List.
Designated infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez for assignment.
Optioned right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck to Triple-A Worcester following yesterday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.
Schwarber, 28, was acquired by the Red Sox on July 29 from the Washington Nationals. Before he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain on July 3, he played in 72 games with the Nationals and hit .253 (67-for-265) with 25 home runs and a .910 OPS.
Verdugo, 25, is batting .278 (110-for-395) with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 105 games for Boston this season, making 61 starts in left field, 26 in center field, and 12 in right field. In his last 17 games, he is batting .328 (20-for-61) with six doubles and two home runs.
Gonzalez, 32, has appeared in 77 games with the Red Sox this season, making 30 starts at second base, 12 at first base, nine at shortstop, eight in left field, six at third base, and two in right field. He has batted .202 (49-for-242) with two home runs and a .567 OPS.
Houck, 25, started last night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four runs (three earned) in 5.0 innings with eight strikeouts and zero walks. In eight major league outings (six starts) this season, he has posted a 2.93 ERA (10 ER/30.2 IP) with 44 strikeouts and seven walks.
