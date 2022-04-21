Red Sox manager Alex Cora has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Thursday afternoon.
Cora, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive shortly before Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The club said he is dealing with mild symptoms and will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg, Florida for the club's upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Bench coach Will Venable is managing today's game in Cora's place.
Cora is the latest member of the Red Sox to test positive in what is developing into a full-blown outbreak. Within the past few days catchers Kevin Plawecki and Christian Vázquez, infielder Jonathan Araúz and two team staff members have also tested positive, though Vázquez is already back with the team after returning two negative PCR tests.
The outbreak also comes days before the Red Sox are scheduled to travel north of the Canadian border for a four-game series in Toronto. Due to Canadian law unvaccinated players won't be allowed to play, meaning the club will be without starting pitcher Tanner Houck and potentially others for the key divisional series.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.