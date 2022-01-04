The Boston Red Sox mourn the loss of former pitcher Jim Corsi, who passed away today at the age of 60 at his home in Bellingham, Mass.
“We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable. For me and so many others, he was the embodiment of that childhood dream to someday play for the hometown team. We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.”
“I could always count on Jim,” said Red Sox Senior Vice President of Community, Alumni & Player Relations Pam Kenn. “His love and passion for the Red Sox, as well as his easy manner, constant willingness to help, and gift of great storytelling made him such a perfect representative for our organization. He brought so much to so many, with an infectious love of baseball, humor, and boundless energy and heart. We lost a great player today, but more importantly, a great friend.”
Born in Newton, Corsi graduated from Newton North High in 1979 before attending Saint Leo University. Selected by the New York Yankees in the 25th round of the 1982 June Draft, he appeared in 368 major league games (one start) over 10 seasons with the Oakland A’s (1988-89, ’92, ’95-96), Houston Astros (1991), Florida Marlins (1993), Red Sox (1997-99), and Baltimore Orioles (1999). Corsi recorded a 3.25 ERA in 481.1 innings, including a 1.88 ERA over 22 relief appearances for the 1989 World Series champion A’s and a 1.43 ERA in 32 games for Oakland in 1992.
Signed by the Red Sox as a free agent in February 1997, Corsi made more than 50 relief appearances in each of his first two seasons with Boston. After posting a 3.43 ERA and allowing only one home run in 1997, he helped lead the Red Sox to the Postseason in 1998 by recording a 2.59 ERA in a career-high 59 outings, adding 3.0 scoreless innings in the American League Division Series. In 134 games with Boston, Corsi was 9-7 with two saves and a 3.35 ERA.
Corsi is survived by his four children, Julianne, Jenna, Mitch, and Joey.
