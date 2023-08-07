FENWAY PARK – Here’s the disconnect with the new Boston Red Sox and their fan base and, well, the media.
Today is the most important day of the year. Not yesterday. and not tomorrow.
Today.
Next year and the year after that and the year after that? While we do keep an eye on contracts, etc., next year is as big as “today.”
Fans show up at one of the most expensive parks in America, with bank cards in hand to the tune of 34,000 per day.
Red Sox fans are legendary with travel, too, probably the best traveled fan base in pro sports.
Before Sunday’s game there were over 300 fans, with three different groups, going through the pregame Fenway Park Tour.
Which brings us to August 7, 2023.
The Red Sox didn’t do anything of substance at the trade deadline because, well, of the reinforcements within the system – Chris Sale, Trevor Story, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock – were every bit as good if not better than some No. 5 starter or utility infielder.
Sounded legit.
There’s a problem. We are now almost a week past the trade deadline and none of those guys have added any value. Oh yeah, and the Red Sox are 0-4 since and losers of seven of their last eight.
And if you’re trying to decide which loss was worse – the 4-3 debacle to the Blue Jays in which included Alex Verdugo’s benching and a lapse by Reese McGuire on the bases to end the game, and the 13-1 mashing on Sunday – it might be a tie.
Whatever the case, the Red Sox are officially in a bad place, five games behind the last Wild Card spot and, for the Negative Nancy’s out there, in last place in the A.L. East.
While it feels like “it is over,” it is not.
The Red Sox have 51 games remaining, the next 11 against the Royals, Tigers and Nationals, all sellers at the deadline. Win nine games and the last weekend wasn’t so bad.
But that’s a discussion for another day. The Red Sox need to be desperate … players, coaches and upper management. Everybody needs to be on the same page.
The fans want more. Just saying, we will be competitive next year isn’t enough particularly when the light at the end of the tunnel is hard to see.
Are the Red Sox going to pay Shohei Ohtani $500 million for the next decade? OK. I think every New Englander would sign on to that and the impeding price increases.
But the odds of that are minuscule with the Yankees and Dodgers, the latter of which doesn’t care about “luxury taxes.”
The 2023 Red Sox are the matter at hand and they need help. Sale looked pretty darn good in Syracuse, going 4-plus scoreless innings allowing only three baserunners while striking out seven and Story had a double, homer and two walks.
They are both needed now, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that they both need more time, particularly Story, who will let everyone know when he’s ready.
The point is Red Sox upper management can’t play the “2024” or “2025” game and the wait for the next “Derek Jeter,” Marcelo Mayer.
It’s not how it works here in New England.
The season is long. The prices aren’t cheap. and playing like they played this weekend is unacceptable.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
