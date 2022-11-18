Friday night marked the deadline for MLB clubs to tender contracts to all players under team control without deals for 2023, and the Red Sox announced they have non-tendered outfielder Franchy Cordero and utility player Yu Chang, making the two free agents.
The Red Sox also announced they have tendered contracts to each of their other 30 unsigned players. As of now the club has eight players under contract for 2023, those being RHP Matt Barnes, OF Kiké Hernández, 1B Eric Hosmer, LHP James Paxton, LHP Chris Sale, 2B Trevor Story, RHP Garrett Whitlock and OF Rob Refsnyder, who agreed to a one-year deal earlier this week to avoid salary arbitration.
Cordero, 28, originally joined the Red Sox in 2021 as part of the Andrew Benintendi trade. He was designated for assignment after an unsuccessful first season in Boston but remained with the organization and in 2022 earned a second chance with the big league club.
Cordero was called up in late April after Travis Shaw struggled as the backup first baseman. He initially played well, memorably hitting a walk-off grand slam in a May 22 win over the Seattle Mariners, but over time Cordero saw his offensive performance tail off and never adjusted defensively at first base. His season ended on Sept. 5 when he suffered a badly sprained ankle crashing into the outfield wall at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay.
Chang, 27, didn't sign with the Red Sox until Sept. 14 and played for four teams in 2022, starting with the Cleveland Guardians before bouncing to Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and then Boston. Chang batted .150 with a .596 OPS in 11 games with the Red Sox and primarily played shortstop and second base.
With Friday's moves, the Red Sox 40-man roster now stands at 38.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
