Coming out of the lockout Red Sox fans no doubt hoped the club would come out of the gate swinging, but so far the only splash the Red Sox have made is the splash of cold water on those outsized expectations.
One by one this past week, top free agents reportedly linked to the Red Sox signed with other teams. Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki? Now with the Chicago Cubs. Freddie Freeman? Headed home to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yusei Kikuchi? Toronto. Kris Bryant? Colorado. Carlos Correa? Minnesota. Even Kyle Schwarber landed with Philadelphia, ending any hopes of a reunion after last season’s successful midseason partnership.
Instead the Red Sox have once again chosen an incremental approach, adding a pair of left-handed relievers in Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman to go along with starting pitchers Rich Hill, Michael Wacha and James Paxton, all acquired last fall prior to the lockout.
For fans it’s been pretty disappointing, particularly the fact that the Red Sox have not yet added a bat to replace Schwarber, or even really Hunter Renfroe. If the team stands pat the club will most likely go into the season pegged as a third or fourth-place outfit in the AL East with a fringe chance of making the playoffs.
Of course, that’s exactly what the Red Sox were thought of last year too before they exceeded expectations and made a run all the way to the American League Championship Series.
Like it or not, the Red Sox have been consistent in their team-building approach and aren’t apologizing for it. At every turn club decision makers have emphasized their goal is building up the organization from top to bottom, which doesn’t necessarily mean seeking out instant gratification or winning the offseason.
“I think our fans can expect us to be continued to be focused on winning and doing what I hope we’ve become known for,” said Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy during a press conference last week. “Can we expect a splash? I don’t know. We’re going to see how this market unfolds and see how it plays out, but I don’t think we’ll deviate from, we’re not going to deviate from the plan to try and put a premium on winning now, but also winning in the future.”
Frustrating as that might be for fans, the Red Sox front office has been crystal clear about its belief that the best path to long-term success is establishing a sustainable pipeline of elite young talent. In that respect the club has been undoubtably successful, as Boston’s minor league system has gone from ranked last in baseball in 2019 to near the top 10 now.
“I don’t feel like we are there to where we can say mission accomplished. I think the value of that pipeline, the value of that elite pipeline of talent is that it opens up options for you to do pretty much anything you want,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “As long as you are producing good young players consistently, championship caliber players from your system, you can do so many more things with your major league roster. We are in a much better position than we’ve been but we still have work to do.”
What good are all those prospects if they can’t help you now? The idea is to develop enough that you can both count on talented young players coming up and making an impact every year while also having enough left over to wheel and deal in trades. This is the model perfected by the Dodgers, who can sign or trade for pretty much any player they want because they have both enormous financial resources and a seemingly bottomless pool of prospects they can draw from.
Even in the short-term the conservative approach has paid off for the Red Sox more often than not over the past year too. Unheralded signings like Kiké Hernández and Renfroe vastly exceeded expectations, and the club has also largely avoided blowing resources in moves that didn’t pan out.
For instance, last year at the trade deadline the Red Sox acquired Schwarber for just one Single-A pitching prospect. Meanwhile, the Yankees shipped off a valuable package of top prospects to land Joey Gallo, Anthony Rizzo and others, while the Oakland Athletics did the same to land Starling Marte, Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison and Andrew Chafin.
When all was said and done, the Red Sox were the last ones standing, with the Yankees only getting an AL Wild Card loss for their investment while the Athletics flamed out entirely.
For all the flack the Red Sox took last August, I think most would agree they ultimately came out ahead.
Time will tell if the Red Sox long-term approach ultimately succeeds, but at the very least the front office has earned the benefit of the doubt. Obviously it would be great if the Red Sox went out and signed a top free agent to a $100 million contract, but as we’ve learned from guys like Pablo Sandoval and Carl Crawford, making that investment in the wrong player can set you back years.
Yaz heads ‘home’ to Vandy during lockout
Unable to utilize their club’s resources during the height of the lockout, big league players of all stripes had to cobble together alternative arrangements to prepare for the upcoming season.
Luckily for Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski, he had his own locker waiting for him at one of the nation’s top college baseball facilities.
Yastrzemski was one of numerous big leaguers to take advantage of Vanderbilt University’s pro alumni room, which was built as part of Vanderbilt’s new $12 million baseball facilities that opened in 2017. Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin said the space was built so former players would have their own place if they ever wanted to come back, and that the arrangement has worked out great for everyone involved.
“I don’t mean to sound corny but I almost feel like a dad whose kids are home from college break,” said Corbin, who originally hails from Wolfeboro, N.H. “They’re all in the house, not that you have to communicate with them, but if you’ve got this bonus room where your kids all hang out, it’s like that. They all hang out in the same spot, you’re glad they’re there and you’re glad they have one another.”
Having active big leaguers around is also a boon for the current players, a group that includes Methuen’s Dom Keegan, though Corbin acknowledged they are occasionally reluctant to approach their higher profile peers.
“Our kids, ironically, it’s always been this way, are a little bit shy to approach them,” Corbin said. “I tell the kids all the time this is a good opportunity for you to ask Sonny Gray about his two-seam fastball and how he grips his changeup, and so on. Sometimes I think they’re reluctant to do it, but Sonny Gray was reluctant to do it too when he was a college kid. It’s a pretty cool thing that we have and we’re very fortunate that we have it.”
‘Robot umps’ coming to minors
Among the many rule changes being tested in the minor leagues this season, the most controversial is likely the further implementation of the Automated Ball-Strike system — or “robot umpires” as its colloquially known.
Generally speaking, ABS would use technology similar to that used by TV networks to generate pitch zones to approximate the actual strike zone and relay balls and strike calls to the human umpire behind home plate. Prior to this year ABS was used in the Atlantic League in 2019 and in select games in Low-A Southeast and in the Arizona Fall League in 2021. This year the plan is for the system to be used in Triple-A West starting May 17, as well as all season for Triple-A games played in Charlotte.
One interesting wrinkle is the version being planned for Low-A Southeast. In select games at that level MLB will test a “challenge” system in which human umpires call balls and strikes and the pitcher, catcher or batter will have the ability to appeal the umpire’s call to the ABS system. Teams will receive three appeals, and successful appeals will be retained.
That seems like a good compromise between the game’s purists and innovators, as it would retain the human element while giving teams an avenue to protest particularly egregious calls that usually result in big arguments and people getting ejected. It will be interesting to watch how it plays out in game action.
With CBA dealt with, MLB should eye expansion
MLB’s focus the past few years has understandably been on getting through the pandemic and working out the new collective bargaining agreement, but now that those issues are largely in the rearview mirror, baseball should turn its eyes to the future.
The league should make expanding to 32 teams within the next few years a priority, and there’s no shortage of reasons why. The NFL, NBA and NHL are all at 32 teams, and adding two additional clubs would expand the game into new markets, create dozens of new big league jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in expansion fees.
Adding two expansion teams would also allow MLB to realign its divisions, and personally I would love to see baseball get back to having larger East/West divisions like it had in the pre-Wild Card era. Having two divisions in each league would also fit better with MLB’s new 12-team playoff format, you could have the two division winners earn first-round byes and then the top four non-division winners fill in the Wild Card round from there. With eight teams per division, you’d recreate a dynamic similar to the old pennant races back in the day.
So if MLB expanded, where would it go? Montreal, Nashville, Charlotte, Portland and Las Vegas are all strong contenders and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see expansion teams established in any of those markets. Purely for selfish reasons, I would love to see MLB clubs in Montreal and Nashville, and particularly for the revived Montreal Expos (or whatever) to be placed in the AL East instead of the NL East, that way you could take advantage of the Montreal-Boston enmity that exists between Bruins and Canadiens fans while creating a real Canadian rivalry between Montreal and Toronto.
It wouldn’t be a shock if the Oakland Athletics or Tampa Bay Rays wound up relocating to one of the other cities as well, so you could imagine a number of different ways the dust could settle by decade’s end. Here’s my preferred scenario, but feel free to weigh in with your own if you have another idea.
AL East: Baltimore, Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, Montreal, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay, Toronto
AL West: Chicago White Sox, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota, Oakland (or Portland/Las Vegas), Seattle, Texas
NL East: Atlanta, Washington, Miami, Philadelphia, New York Mets, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, {em}Nashville
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego, Arizona, Colorado, San Francisco, St. Louis, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers
College Corner: Andover’s Sullivan earns Big Ten honors
Andover’s Sean Sullivan might be one of the breakout performers in the Big Ten this year, as the Northwestern University freshman recently earned Big Ten Co-Pitcher and Co-Freshman of the Week honors. Sullivan took home the hardware after pitching a gem in the Wildcats’ 9-0 win over St. Thomas on March 13, pitching seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and one walk.
Entering the weekend the former Tabor Academy standout was 2-0 through four starts and had a 1.71 ERA along with a team-high 21 innings and 33 strikeouts. The 6-foot-3 lefty is already slated to join the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer as a member of the Harwich Mariners.
