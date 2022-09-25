Brayan Bello is growing up before our eyes.
After a rocky start to his big league career, the top Red Sox pitching prospect has settled in to his new role and now looks like every bit the star the club hoped he could become.
Sunday night he delivered his best performance yet, taking the mound at Yankee Stadium on Sunday Night Baseball with Aaron Judge still chasing Roger Maris' longtime American League home run record and allowing two runs (one earned) over six strong innings.
The most impressive part of his outing wasn't keeping Judge in the yard, but the way he responded to adversity late. Amid a downpour in the bottom of the sixth Bello should have gotten out of the inning unscathed before Rob Refsnyder lost a routine fly ball in the rain, allowing a run to score and the inning to continue. Rather than let the situation spiral out of control and with Judge looming on deck, Bello immediately struck out Oswald Peraza looking on three straight pitches to end his outing.
Bello has already shown remarkable growth since his MLB debut in early July. Through his first five big league appearances the 23-year-old right-hander had an ugly 8.47 ERA, but since returning from a groin injury on Aug. 24 Bello has now posted a 2.48 ERA in 36.1 innings over seven starts.
Looking just at the month of September he's been even better, posting a 1.65 ERA in 27.1 innings.
That improvement hasn't gone unnoticed. Former Red Sox ace and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, to whom Bello is often compared, recently made headlines when he declared on MLB Network that he believes Bello has Cy Young potential. But in that same breath he also complimented Bello's resiliency, noting that he did not debut under ideal circumstances but has made the most of his opportunities anyway.
"He's doing that basically learning his mistakes in the big leagues, which is something that sounds a little unfair for such a young and talented pitcher," Martinez said. "But sometimes those struggles will make you lift up your head and come back and fight. Take a punch and you punch back."
Bogaerts, Judge in dead heat for batting crown
Sunday night's series finale between the Red Sox and Yankees went into a rain delay after six innings, but before the game was halted Xander Bogaerts was 0 for 2 with a walk on the night, and Aaron Judge was 1 for 2 with a walk and a double. That put both players at .314 on the season and in a tie for the American League batting lead.
Bogaerts and Judge hold a small lead over Minnesota's Luis Arraez (.313), and Chicago's Jose Abreu (.304) and Texas' Nathaniel Lowe (.304) are in the conversation as well with 10 days left in the season.
Will Eovaldi return before season's end?
After throwing a couple of simulated games at Fenway Park in recent weeks, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (right shoulder inflammation) made a rehab start with the Worcester Red Sox on Friday. The veteran threw three innings and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts, which fell short of the four innings the club had hoped to see.
With time running short, the question is now whether we'll see Eovaldi pitch in a Red Sox uniform again. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters in New York that Eovaldi is healthy but mechanically off and they'll determine his next steps on Monday, but if he's activated he could piggyback with Rich Hill on Wednesday. That would potentially allow time for one last start during the final series of the season against Tampa Bay between Oct. 3-5.
Red Sox to honor top minor leaguers
Every season the Red Sox recognize several of their top performing minor leaguers, bringing the group to Fenway Park to give them a taste of the big league atmosphere and reward them for a great season. This year's award winners are set to be announced Monday morning and will be recognized prior to Boston's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.
Two of last year's honorees have since established themselves as big league players, including 2021 Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year Brayan Bello and Lou Gorman Award winner Kutter Crawford, who made his MLB debut last September after working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Another top prospect, Ceddanne Rafaela, earned Minor League Defensive Player of the Year last season and is a lock to earn major honors Monday after his breakout 2022 campaign.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
