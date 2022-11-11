The table is set. The Hot Stove is lit. Baseball is now officially open for business.
Thursday marked the “official unofficial” start of MLB free agency, as players are now free to sign with any team they choose after a week of prep work and stage setting behind the scenes.
With all player and club options being resolved, opt out provisions acted upon and qualifying offers extended, we now have more or less a complete picture of the free agent market. The Red Sox have seven players testing the waters, with Xander Bogaerts standing as the obvious headliner and as one of the jewels of a free agent class that also includes stars like Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and more.
Starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, outfielder Tommy Pham and lefty reliever Matt Strahm are Boston’s other six free agents.
Bogaerts and Eovaldi are also among the 14 players who have reportedly been extended a qualifying offer. Should either accept, they would return to Boston on a one-year, $19.65 million deal. If they decline and wind up signing with another club, the Red Sox would receive a draft pick in compensation and their new club would forfeit one.
Bogaerts is sure to decline. He was already making $20 million per year before opting out and is expected to land a long-term deal worth closer to $30 million annually this offseason. The same will be true for top-line free agents like Judge and deGrom, and clubs will be happy to pay through the nose even if it means also coughing up a draft pick too.
Eovaldi is a more interesting case. He just finished a four-year, $68 million deal that earned him $16 million per year on average, so the qualifying offer would represent a decent raise. He’s also 32 and coming off an injury-plagued season, so on one hand the one-year deal could allow him to return to the market next year and potentially land another big deal if he proves he’s healthy.
On the other hand, he could also land a long-term deal right now anyway that would likely set him up for the remainder of his career.
Eovaldi’s decision will have huge ramifications on the rest of Boston’s offseason plans, including which other free agents they pursue and if they’ll be willing to try to sign another player with a qualifying offer attached to them. He and Bogaerts have until Tuesday to make their decisions official, and in the meantime we could see any number of new deals popping up at any moment.
The months of waiting and speculation is officially over. Now we’re about to see what the Red Sox are really prepared to do to put this past year’s last place finish behind them.
Bogaerts wins fifth Silver Slugger
Xander Bogaerts has been among the best offensive shortstops in baseball throughout his career, and on Thursday he was recognized as an American League Silver Slugger recipient for the fifth time.
Bogaerts earned the honor after batting .307 with 15 home runs, 73 RBI and an .833 OPS. He also was in contention for the American League batting title up until the last week of the season, and his 5.4 offensive wins above replacement mark ranked eighth in the AL across all positions.
Bogaerts previously won the Silver Slugger in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021.
Sox re-sign Refsnyder
The Red Sox announced they’ve signed outfielder Rob Refsynder to a one-year deal to avoid salary arbitration. The deal is for $1.2 million, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
Refsnyder was already under team control and given his impressive 2022 was a lock to return in some form or another. The 31-year-old was one of Boston’s biggest bright spots last season, batting .307 with an .881 OPS while providing strong defense at all three outfield positions.
Valdez added to 40-man
Enmanuel Valdez, one of the prospects acquired in the Christian Vazquez trade this past August, was added to the 40-man roster ahead of Thursday’s deadline that would have made him a minor league free agent.
Valdez, a 23-year-old slugger from the Dominican Republic, is a prolific hitter who batted .298 with 28 home runs, 108 RBI and a .918 OPS this past season split between the Houston Astros and Red Sox minor league systems. He hit seven home runs in 44 games at Triple-A Worcester following the trade, though he also doesn’t really stand out at any position and projects as a possible designated hitter at the big league level.
Valdez was the first of many prospects expected to be added to the 40-man roster in the coming days. Next Tuesday is the deadline for teams to protect Rule 5 Draft eligible players, which for the Red Sox includes top prospects like outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela, pitchers Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter and outfielder Wilyer Abreu, the other prospect acquired in the Vazquez deal.
With Thursday’s moves, including the activation of five players off the 60-day injured list, the Red Sox 40-man roster currently sits at 37.
