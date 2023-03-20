Can you believe Opening Day is less than two weeks away? The Red Sox are entering the home stretch of spring training and the coming days should tell us a lot about the team’s plans to start the regular season.
So what should fans be keeping an eye out for? and what’s stood out over the past couple days? Here’s five quick thoughts on the Red Sox heading into the last full week of camp.
1. Crawford appears to have edge for No. 5 spot
With Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and James Paxton unlikely to debut until at least two weeks into the season, the Red Sox will need someone to fill the No. 5 spot for at least one turn through the rotation. As of now the top two contenders for that spot are second-year righties Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski, and at the moment it looks like Crawford holds the edge.
Both pitchers started for Boston during Saturday’s split squad games, but Crawford notably got the ball in the home game against Baltimore, which featured most of the club’s big league regulars. Winckowski, meanwhile, took the hill on the road against the Rays in St. Petersburg while backed up primarily by a collection of prospects and minor leaguers.
Crawford currently leads the Red Sox in big league innings pitched in camp (13.1), and in four games has posted a 2.03 ERA along with 13 strikeouts against four walks. Winckowski hasn’t yet allowed a run in 10 innings while striking out 10, walking four and holding opposing batters to a .118 average.
2. Duvall heating up
Newly signed Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall got off to a rough start in camp, going 0 for 11 to open the spring. But since then he’s caught fire and entering Sunday he was 4 for 8 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored over his prior three games.
Duvall also homered last Sunday against the New York Yankees, his first as a member of the Red Sox, and is expected to be a middle of the order hitter who’s right-handed power will play well with the Green Monster.
3. Turner back in the saddle
Designated hitter Justin Turner is expected to make his return to game action Monday two weeks after getting hit in the face by a pitch on March 6. Turner had 16 stitches but avoided any facial fractures or broken teeth, and after getting the stitches removed was able to resume baseball activities. He took batting practice on Saturday and barring any setbacks is expected to bat near the top of the order, likely between Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida.
4. The gang’s getting back together
With only three teams remaining in the World Baseball Classic the Red Sox have the majority of their big leaguers back in Fort Myers for the first time since early March. Rafael Devers (Dominican Republic), Kiké Hernández (Puerto Rico) and Richard Bleier (Israel) have all returned following the elimination of their countries from the tournament, and tonight either Masataka Yoshida (Japan) or Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran (Mexico) will see their runs come to an end in the semifinals. Infielder Yu Chang (Chinese Taipei) is also expected to join the Red Sox this week for the first time since signing last month.
Whichever country advances will have a chance to capture the World Baseball Classic crown on Tuesday night, but win or lose the last participants should be back with their MLB clubs by midweek. That will give the Red Sox about a week’s worth of prep at full strength before the club breaks camp and flies back to Boston for Opening Day on March 30.
5. Whitlock to make first start Monday
After pitching two innings in relief of Corey Kluber during his spring debut last Wednesday, Garrett Whitlock is set to make his first start Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’ll be followed by relievers Kenley Jansen, John Schreiber, Ryan Brasier and Zack Kelly.
