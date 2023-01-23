SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Triston Casas has a big year ahead of him. The 23-year-old rookie enjoyed a successful audition in the big leagues last September and now enters spring training as the favorite to win the starting first base job.
Could Casas emerge as a Rookie of the Year favorite? It isn’t a stretch if all goes according to plan, but after missing extended time due to injury last year Casas says he has a different goal in mind.
“My personal goal is to play 150-plus games,” Casas said. “If I do that I think I’ll win plenty of awards.”
Durability has been among Casas’ biggest concerns throughout his professional career. Last season he missed two and a half months due to a sprained ankle and was later shut down due to knee soreness after only three games of winter ball in the Dominican Professional Baseball League. To avoid similar issues in the future, Casas has made a point to become leaner, faster and better prepared physically for the rigors of a long season.
So far his efforts appear to have paid off. Listed last year at 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, Casas says he’s dropped 15-20 pounds, which he hopes will take some stress off his body and allow him to stay fresh deeper into the big league season.
The transformation hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“Wait until you see Triston today,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Friday night. “Physically, there’s a big change there.”
If Casas can stay healthy he could potentially become a game-changer in the heart of the Red Sox order. Last season he hit five home runs in only 27 games, walked (19) nearly as many times as he struck out (23) and demonstrated impressive defense in his first big league action. That experience gave him a taste of what’s to come and helped springboard him into the biggest offseason of his career so far.
“I feel like going into next year I’m in a good place,” Casas said. “I’ve been working on a lot of good things going into the offseason that I took away from the September that I was up in Boston and I’m feeling pretty good going into spring with my swing and where I’m at overall in my game.”
The Red Sox obviously liked what they saw too, releasing veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer to provide a clear path for their promising rookie. Casas said he appreciated that vote of confidence but it won’t change his approach heading into the spring.
“I’m going in there with the mentality to go win a job,” Casas said. “I had a good audition in September for sure but I’m looking to pour it on in spring training and go out there and try to win every day. We’ll see where I am at the end of it and hopefully come Opening Day I’ll be on the roster.”
Yoshida set to arrive in Fort Myers soon
One player who was not in Springfield for Winter Weekend was newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida, but the Japanese standout is expected to arrive in America soon.
Yoshida will report to Fort Myers in early February ahead of the rest of the team, which will help him get acclimated before he eventually joins Team Japan ahead of the World Baseball Classic. Hitting coach Peter Fatse said the club has been in regular contact with Yoshida since he signed, but given the language barrier and the logistical difficulties posed by the 14-hour time zone difference it will be great to finally start working together in person.
“He’s going to arrive in the early part of the month coming up so I’m going to be down there early helping with his transition process and more just be around to watch and observe and listen and get to know the person more than the player,” Fatse said.
Though the Yoshida signing drew mixed reviews from across the baseball community, the Red Sox believe he has the ability to make an immediate impact. The analytics community seems to agree, as FanGraph’s Steamer projections for the upcoming season have Yoshida batting .298 with 18 home runs, 61 RBI and an on-base percentage of .388, second only to Juan Soto across the entire sport.
Casas, who played against Yoshida in the Olympics, also offered high praise for his new teammate.
“I thought he was the most elite hitter in that lineup,” Casas said. “His stature isn’t imposing but his bat-to-ball skills are elite. His left-handed swing is really nice and I think it’s going to play great at our stadium.”
Sale shouts out Bello, Mata
Chris Sale joked Saturday that he has spent the last three years as a minor leaguer, and during his extended recovery from injury he’s had a chance to get a close look at most of the Red Sox top prospects coming up through the system.
Asked for his thoughts, Sale offered high praise for Brayan Bello, the promising righty who made his big league debut during the second half last year.
“I see nothing but really good things in his future, he’s only going to keep gaining,” Sale said. “He’s working hard. I gave him [a pat] the other day, and his leg, it felt like I was hitting a tree. He’s electric at worst when he’s out there doing his thing.”
The 23-year-old enters the season as arguably Boston’s most exciting young player. Bello finished last season posting a 2.59 ERA over his last six starts in September and October, and recently he worked with Pedro Martinez, his childhood idol and a Dominican baseball legend, at the Hall of Famer’s house.
Bello isn’t the only promising pitcher coming up. Sale also highlighted Bryan Mata, who like Bello boasts a high-90s fastball and filthy off speed stuff, as a guy to watch.
“I love watching Mata throw. I was there with him during his rehab process through Tommy John, we rehabbed together and I saw him really turn a corner,” Sale said. “The power he possesses. The ease it looks like he’s throwing with, and not for nothing that dude’s smile can light up a room. He’s a fun guy to be around, he’s a good teammate and how he operates you can tell he really wants it.”
Bello and Mata are both among the 11 players set to take part in the Red Sox 2023 Rookie Development Program at Fenway Park, a five-day program that starts Monday and aims to help ease the transition from the minors to the majors. The other nine participants are infielder/outfielders Ceddanne Rafaela and Enmanuel Valdez, infielder David Hamilton, outfielder Wilyer Abreu and pitchers Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter, Ryan Fernandez, Franklin German and Zack Kelly.
Cora to Dalbec: ‘Show us who you are’
With Triston Casas’s promotion and Justin Turner’s signing, there doesn’t appear to be much room left for Bobby Dalbec. The streaky first baseman took a step backwards in 2022, but at least for now remains on the roster and projects as a right-handed power bat off the bench.
How do the Red Sox view Dalbec’s role? Asked on Friday Cora noted that Dalbec still offers a lot of positional versatility, but ultimately he needs to step up and perform.
“Just go out there in spring training and show us who you are,” Cora said. “Just go out there and compete, that’s where we’re at. We added some talent at the positions he played and he knows that but he’s getting ready to go down there and prove to us he’s a big leaguer.”
