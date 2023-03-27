After spending the majority of camp with various regulars unavailable for one reason or another, the Red Sox finally trotted out their full regular season lineup Sunday against Minnesota.
Alex Verdugo led off, Rafael Devers batted second, newcomers Justin Turner, Masataka Yoshida and Adam Duvall went 3-4-5, rookie Triston Casas was sixth and Christian Arroyo, Reese McGuire and Kiké Hernández rounded out the bottom of the order. Manager Alex Cora could mix and match the leadoff spot, but unless Trevor Story can return from elbow surgery in the second half that’s probably going to be the main group.
Is this lineup good enough to compete? Time will tell, but if this is going to work the new guys are going to have to deliver.
And while it’s still early, so far they’ve looked really good.
Yoshida, the club’s splashiest signing, looks like the real deal. He drove in a tournament-high 13 runs in seven games for Japan during the World Baseball Classic and held his own against some of the best pitchers in baseball.
Duvall, who is coming off an injury-plagued 2022 and who got off to a terrible start this spring, has really found his rhythm lately. Entering Sunday he led the club with four home runs and he’s already put his right-handed swing to good use by battering the wall in left field. If he keeps that up there should be a few more dents in the Green Monster by season’s end.
Turner’s already demonstrated remarkable toughness, getting back on the field only two weeks after getting hit in the face by a pitch and crushing a home run in just his third game back.
And Casas? All he’s done is rank near the top of every offensive category for the Red Sox while playing rock solid defense at first base. Fans have been awaiting his arrival for five years now, and by all accounts Casas looks like a guy ready to take the league by storm.
Those four should form the heart of the Red Sox order behind Devers and for better or worse they’ll play an outsized role in determining whether this season is a success or failure.
Decisions on Alfaro, Tapia loomingThe biggest decisions remaining for the Red Sox is whether or not to add non-roster players Jorge Alfaro and Raimel Tapia to the big league roster. Both players have clauses in their contracts that will likely rule out simply stashing them in the minors, so one way or the other the club must make some kind of decision soon.
Alfaro has an “upwards mobility” clause in his deal, and according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo if Alfaro wasn’t on the 40-man by Saturday he could request the Red Sox contact the other 29 teams to alert them of his availability. The team would have 24 hours to do so, after which other clubs would have a 24-hour window to express interest. If one or more clubs are interested, the Red Sox would have a 72-hour window to either add him to the MLB roster or let him go, and if more than one team is interested the club could choose where he goes.
Alfaro was still in camp on Sunday and told reporters he had no news on his situation. Based on Cotillo’s timeline, Alfaro’s situation might not be resolved until as late as Wednesday, when Opening Day roster are due to MLB.
For Tapia the situation is a little more straightforward. He has an opt out in his contract that he can exercise if he isn’t added to the big league roster by today, so presumably a decision on him should be imminent.
Casas, Kelly make teamAlex Cora told reporters Sunday that he’s informed rookies Triston Casas and Zack Kelly they made the team and will be on the roster Opening Day for the first time as big leaguers.
The news is hardly a surprise. Casas has been the starting first baseman all spring and has primarily batted at the top of the order, and Kelly entered Sunday leading all Red Sox relievers in Grapefruit League appearances (8) while posting a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings. Even still, both players have worked for years to reach this point and making the Opening Day roster represents a well-deserved professional achievement.
Barring any unforeseen developments, the Red Sox bullpen now should include Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, John Schreiber, Ryan Brasier, Richard Bleier, Josh Winckowski and Kelly, with one spot still up for grabs. The last spot will presumably go to either Kaleb Ort, who is the last remaining reliever with MLB experience on the 40-man roster who isn’t expected to start the season on the injured list, or to a minor league lefty, probably Ryan Sherriff or Oddanier Mosqueda, while Joely Rodriguez is working his way back from injury.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.