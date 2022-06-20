Every baseball player dreams of receiving their call to the big leagues.
Top Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs nearly slept through his.
Downs, a 23-year-old middle infielder and one of the prospects acquired in the 2020 Mookie Betts trade, was called up to the majors for the first time Monday ahead of the Red Sox series opener against the Detroit Tigers. Given that his Triple-A Worcester Red Sox were off, Downs planned on sleeping in and had his phone on 'do not disturb' throughout the morning. Eventually he awoke to a bunch of missed calls and a text from his manager Chad Tracy, "call me when you can."
"So I call him and he's like 'are you trying not to go to the big leagues or something?'" Downs said. "I couldn't believe it, I just started crying, it was pretty surreal."
Regarded as one of the most talented players in the Red Sox system ever since his arrival, Downs has endured a turbulent time since coming to Boston. His first season with the club was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic and in a season and a half at Triple-A since then he has batted close to .180. He has tumbled down the prospect ranks as a result, but despite his struggles he has demonstrated an intriguing combination of speed and power, boasting 11 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 53 games with Worcester this year.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Downs' stats don't tell the whole picture, however, and they believe he can help the club while Kiké Hernández (hip) and Christian Arroyo (COVID-19) are out.
"People look at the stat line and all that, there's more to it, he's a good defender, good baserunner, right-handed hitter," Cora said. "Obviously the situation with Kiké and Christian had to do with it, for a while there Bobby [Dalbec] was our backup shortstop, so we've got Jeter and we'll see how it goes in the upcoming days."
Downs' stay in the big leagues is expected to be short. He was primarily called up because the Red Sox needed to get under MLB's new 13-pitcher limit that took effect Monday, and will likely go back once Hernández or Arroyo are ready to return. Even still, Cora said Downs will start Wednesday against Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal, and Downs said just getting the chance to suit up at Fenway Park is a dream come true.
"I still can't believe it happened and that I'm here," Downs said. "I'm just trying to take it in every single second, watch the older guys and how they go about their business and learn as much as possible."
Sale makes first rehab start
Chris Sale officially kicked off his road back to the big leagues Monday, pitching his first rehab start in Port Charlotte, Florida as part of a Florida Complex League game.
Sale pitched one inning in his outing, allowing one run on one hit and one walk. Though primarily facing Tampa Bay minor leaguers, he did also strike out Rays sensation Wander Franco, also working his way back from injury, on a devastating slider.
Sale has not yet pitched this season after suffering a stress fracture in his ribcage during an offseason workout. He is expected to work his way up to five innings and barring any setbacks could be ready to make his season debut by mid-July.
Whitlock getting close
Garrett Whitlock (hip) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and is edging closer to a return, Cora said Monday.
"He's trending in the right direction," Cora said. "At one point in the road trip he'll be with us."
While Whitlock is eligible to come off the injured list Friday, Cora hinted he might not be ready until early next week. That would still be much sooner than Nathan Eovaldi (back), who Cora said is making slower progress than they'd hoped and is not yet close to a return.
"Getting better but not to the pace we thought it would be, right now we just have to be patient with him," Cora said. "Hopefully by the end of the week he can get on the mound and we'll go from there."
Hernández and Arroyo will each need to go on a rehab assignment before they're activated. Josh Taylor (back) will likely need at least one more bullpen before he starts his own rehab assignment, but Cora said he's feeling good and hasn't experienced any setbacks.
