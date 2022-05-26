The Red Sox offense was never as bad as it looked.
When the Red Sox hit rock bottom the last time they faced the Chicago White Sox earlier this month, not only were they 10-19 and alone in last place in the AL East after the three-game sweep, they were mired in a team-wide slump so pervasive that it almost defied belief.
It didn’t matter that Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts were producing at all-star levels, virtually every other spot in the lineup had become an offensive black hole. Trevor Story. Kiké Hernández. Alex Verdugo. Jackie Bradley Jr. Both catchers and first basemen. All were batting near or below .200 with hideous OPS figures south of .600.
That’s so bad it’s unsustainable, and sooner or later the pendulum was bound to swing back the other way.
Since the end of that White Sox sweep Boston’s lineup has been firing on all cylinders, and in barely the blink of an eye the offense has gone from among the worst in baseball to one of the best.
From the start of the Atlanta series on May 10 through Tuesday’s 16-3 smackdown in Chicago, Red Sox hitters were collectively batting .298 with an excellent .895 OPS. The club raised its season scoring average from 3.3 to 4.5 runs per game, and the 83 runs Boston scored since the start of the Texas series was the most by any team in an 11-game span this year.
The most obvious catalyst for the turnaround has been Story. The club’s big free agent signing has shaken off his dreadful start to become the hottest hitter in baseball, and over the past two weeks he’s posted an OPS of 1.173 with eight home runs and 23 RBI, the most by any MLB hitter during that span.
Story has been especially good lately, hitting six home runs in five games since the start of last weekend’s Seattle series, but crucially he hasn’t been the only one to get his act together.
Hernández and Vázquez, both of whom were no shows through the first month, have also picked up the pace. Franchy Cordero has been a notable upgrade since supplanting Dalbec as the everyday first baseman, and Boston’s other heavy-hitters have continued to produce at a high level.
At this point only Verdugo has remained quiet at the plate, but given how hot everyone else has been that hasn’t really mattered.
It’s certainly been a refreshing change of pace to only have one player underperforming compared to two thirds of the lineup.
Just like the Red Sox offense wasn’t as bad as its start, it probably isn’t this good either and sooner or later the bats are going to cool off. When that happens the club should settle into a more sustainable middle ground, but with this team’s track record that baseline offense should still be good enough to rank among the league’s best.
It may have taken awhile to get going, but this is how the Red Sox offense was meant to look all along. Now that they’ve mostly dug their way out of the early hole, the Red Sox can go as far as their bats will take them.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.