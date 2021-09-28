In a game they had to have, against a last-place opponent they had dominated, the Red Sox flat out didn’t show up.
Boston’s bats were completely dead as the Red Sox lost an excruciating 4-2 game to the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night. The Red Sox managed just three hits against the worst pitching staff in baseball, hitting two solo home runs while failing to mount any semblance of sustained offense.
“There were a lot of empty at bats, we didn’t put pressure on them. We’re an offensive team and we’re better than we showed today,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “There were a lot of quick outs and we need to be better.”
The Red Sox abandoned any pretense of a patient approach at the plate, and the result was a long string of quick, uncompetitive at bats. Boston faced only 10 pitches in the fifth, 12 pitches in the sixth, eight pitches in the seventh, four in the eighth and 12 in the ninth, the latter three innings coming after Baltimore took the lead with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth.
Despite the offensive struggles, the Red Sox were in position to win the game. Thanks to a second inning home run by Kyle Schwarber and a sixth inning home run by Hunter Renfroe, Boston had a 2-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth with Chris Sale on the mound.
But Sale, who had been excellent through the first five innings, ran into trouble after allowing an infield single to Kelvin Gutierrez and then the game-tying two-run home run to Ryan Mountcastle. He was pulled after allowing an Austin Hays single next man up and finished with three runs allowed after Hays came around to score on an RBI single off Hansel Robles shortly after.
“I obviously had a pretty good thing rolling and cut off a changeup,” Sale said. “Inconsistency, especially in that moment, in that inning, later in the game, I’ve just got to be better.”
Baltimore added to its lead in the eighth when McKenna singled on a bloop to right and Trey Mancini scored to make it 4-2 after Alex Verdugo fumbled the ball in the outfield. Rookie Tanner Houck had tallied two quick outs in the inning before allowing three straight baserunners to reach, continuing a concerning trend of being unable to finish innings coming out of the bullpen.
With the loss Boston has now lost four straight and remains on the precipice of the playoff cutline. The Red Sox (88-69) did get some help as the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2, keeping Toronto a game back of Boston for the second and final Wild Card spot. The Yankees are now two games up on the Red Sox for first in the Wild Card.
Boston will look to bounce back Wednesday when Nathan Eovaldi (10-9, 3.88 ERA) takes the mound against Orioles starter Zac Lowther (1-2, 7.66). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Camden Yards.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
