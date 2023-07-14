BOSTON — The Red Sox announced today their 2024 regular season schedule, which has the team opening the season on the West Coast Thurs., March 28, in the first of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners.
This will mark the third time since 2000 that the club opens the season on the West Coast, most recently occurring in Seattle in 2019. The Red Sox will return to Boston for their home opener at Fenway Park on Tuesday, April 9, against the Baltimore Orioles.
As part of Major League Baseball’s more balanced schedule implemented in 2023, eight National League teams will make trips to Fenway Park next season, including the San Diego Padres for the first time since 2013 (June 28-30), the Arizona Diamondbacks for the first time since 2016 (August 23-25), and the Chicago Cubs for the first time since 2017 (April 26-28). The team will also host the San Francisco Giants (April 30-May 2), Washington Nationals (May 10-12), Milwaukee Brewers (May 24-26), Atlanta Braves (June 4-5), and Philadelphia Phillies (June 11-13).
The Red Sox will travel to eight National League ballparks in 2024, including Dodger Stadium for the first time in the regular season since 2016(July 19-21) and Busch Stadium for the first time since 2017 (May 17-19). Other Interleague road trips include PNC Park for three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 19-21); Truist Park for two games against the Atlanta Braves (May 7-8); Great American Ball Park for three games against the Cincinnati Reds (June 21-23); Loan Depot Park for three games against the Miami Marlins (July 2-4); Coors Field for three games against the Colorado Rockies (July 22-24); and Citi Field for three games against the New York Mets (September 2-4).
The Red Sox will play at home on Patriots’ Day, Monday, April 15, in the first of a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians (April 15-18).The club will also be home on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, for the last of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals and will close out a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16.
The Red Sox will play more games at Yankee Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards than any other road venue (seven games each). The team will travel to the Bronx to face the Yankees July 5-7 and September 12-15 and to Baltimore to face the Orioles May 27-29 and August 15-18.
The regular season will conclude at Fenway Park with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays September 27-29.
The team will also travel to the Dominican Republic for two games against the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the 2024 Spring Training exhibition season.The full 2024 Spring Training schedule will be finalized and announced at a later date.
Game times for the 2024 regular season will be finalized and announced at a later date. All dates included in the attached schedule are subject to change.
