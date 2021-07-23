Punchless for much of the game, the Red Sox came from behind three times to stun the Yankees 5-4 in 10 innings on Thursday night. Boston benefitted from four wild pitches in the 10th by Yankees reliever Brooks Kriske, which allowed Rafael Devers to tie the game from second and Xander Bogaerts to advance from first to third, and then Hunter Renfroe finished the job with a walk-off sacrifice fly.
Here are five thoughts from a wacky, wild affair at Fenway.
1. Hernández delivers again
It seems like lately every time Kiké Hernández has come to the plate good things have happened, and that was certainly the case again Thursday. With the Red Sox lineup once again unable to get going against the Yankee staff, Hernández stepped up and drove in all three of the team's runs to force extra innings.
First Hernández had a sacrifice fly to score Alex Verdugo in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 1-1, and his next time up he cracked a two-run double to the left field gap to tie it at 3-3 and send the game to extra innings.
2. Houck looks great
Before his outing was cut short due to rain, starting pitcher Tanner Houck enjoyed a terrific performance in his first start since April. The rookie threw 87 pitches (54 strikes) over 4.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight.
Houck's slider was particularly effective, drawing seven whiffs on 11 swings plus 10 called strikes over 33 total pitches. Houck's remaining pitch mix included 42 fastballs (20 swings, three whiffs), eight sinkers (three swings, no whiffs) and four splitters (one swing, no whiffs).
3. Rain, rain, go away
In what is becoming an unwanted trend, Thursday's game was the second Red Sox-Yankees game disrupted by torrential rains in less than a week. The game was halted for a 55-minute rain delay in the top of the fifth inning after heavy rains moved through Boston and swamped the infield, and the game didn't resume until 9:40 p.m.
Kudos to the crowd, which mostly stuck around to see the Red Sox walk off with the win close to midnight.
4. Santana to IL
As expected, the Red Sox announced they've placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain after he left Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to injury. Santana had only just been activated from the IL on Monday due to an earlier quad strain, and the Red Sox called up outfielder Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Worcester to fill his spot.
5. Sox still in first
With Thursday's win the Red Sox held off the Tampa Bay Rays to maintain their lead in the AL East for at least another day. The Rays also won their game against the Cleveland Indians 5-4 in 10 innings, taking the lead in extras on an RBI single by Austin Meadows to score Randy Arozarena.
Long-term the Rays also made a huge move by trading for veteran slugger Nelson Cruz. The 41-year-old Cruz was one of the top hitters on the market, boasting a .294 batting average with 19 home runs, 50 RBI and a .902 OPS for the Minnesota Twins this season.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
