The 2021 season is in the books, and now it’s time to look back on the year that was. Yesterday we handed out grades for the Red Sox position players, and today we’ll do the same for the pitchers. Again, all names are listed in alphabetical order by position.
Starting PitchersNathan Eovaldi, A: “Nasty Nate” had arguably the best season of his career, making all of his starts and emerging as Boston’s ace with Chris Sale still fighting his way back from Tommy John surgery.
Tanner Houck, B+: Houck missed significant time due to injury but was awesome after earning a full-time role in the starting rotation in July. He rarely pitched deeper than five innings but demonstrated filthy stuff and struck out 87 over only 69 innings.
Martin Perez, D: Whether in the starting rotation or bullpen, Perez wasn’t very effective. He had a handful of strong outings against the Angels, Astros and Yankees but aside from that struggled to keep runs off the board.
Nick Pivetta, B+: Pivetta firmly established himself as a quality middle of the rotation starter and gave the Red Sox some excellent performances this year. His best outing came against the Rays on June 24, when he pitched 6.2 innings of no-hit baseball.
Garrett Richards, C-: Richards was pretty lousy as a starter, but upon moving to the bullpen he emerged as a legitimate weapon for the Red Sox. He had a 5.22 ERA as a starter but only a 3.42 mark in relief.
Eduardo Rodriguez, B-: After missing all of 2020 due to COVID-19 complications, Rodriguez had an up and down year in his return. He tended to be hit or miss but he was good more often than not in the second half, posting a 3.65 ERA for the second half.
Chris Sale, B: Was he the dominant Chris Sale of old? No. But Sale made an impact after returning from Tommy John surgery in August and posted a 3.16 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. The playoffs were a struggle but with another offseason of recovery all signs point to a big 2022 for the lefty.
Relief PitchersMatt Andriese, F: Andriese had a pretty good April, but he fell apart after that and went down with a hamstring injury in early July. He had a 6.03 ERA for Boston at that point and was released in August.
Matt Barnes, C: Talk about a tale of two semesters. Barnes was an all-star and a slam dunk “A” for the first half before completely falling apart and earning an “F” for the second half. We’ll split the difference and give Barnes a “C” for the year.
Ryan Brasier, B: Between losing his father, getting hurt in spring training and then getting hit in the head by a line drive, this was a tough year for Brasier. He didn’t make his season debut until September but quickly established himself as one of the team’s best relievers right when the Red Sox needed him most.
Austin Davis, C: Acquired at the trade deadline, Davis excelled in his niche role as a lefty specialist but only got limited use. His biggest moment was holding Juan Soto to a game tying sacrifice fly with the bases loaded late in a must-have win over the Nationals on Oct. 2.
Darwinzon Hernandez, C+: Hernandez had his best season as a pro, posting a 3.38 ERA for the season over a career-high 40 innings. He also missed five weeks due to injury after the trade deadline and couldn’t always be trusted in high-leverage situations down the stretch.
Adam Ottavino, B: Boston’s top set-up man for much of the season, Ottavino sprung a few leaks down the stretch but ultimately had a good year for the Red Sox. He saw limited use early in the playoffs before appearing in four of the six ALCS games against Houston.
Yacksel Rios, C: Rios only spent about two months with the big club and was pretty average overall. He appeared in 23 games, threw 27.1 innings and posted a 4.28 ERA before getting sent down to Triple-A in mid-August. He was designated for assignment in September and remains on Worcester’s roster.
Hansel Robles, B: By and large, Robles got the job done in Boston. He had a 3.60 ERA after joining the Red Sox at the trade deadline and his scoreless inning with two men on to bail out Matt Barnes against the Twins on Aug. 24 was arguably the biggest relief outing by any Sox pitcher all season.
Hirokazu Sawamura, B: Sawamura’s first season in the big leagues was a mixed bag. He had a 3.06 ERA and struck out 61 batters in 53 innings, but manager Alex Cora lost faith in him down the stretch and left him off the AL Wild Card and ALDS rosters before bringing him back for the ALCS.
Josh Taylor, B+: Taylor was Boston’s best lefty reliever this season by a wide margin, and at one point posted 26 straight scoreless outings from April 30 to July 5. His start to April before that wasn’t pretty though, and his two trips to the COVID-19 injured list put the team in a tight spot too.
Phillips Valdez, D: Valdez had his moments and at one point his season ERA was 3.45 as late as July 26. But when Valdez was bad, he was really bad.
Garrett Whitlock, A+: What a steal Whitlock was. The rookie enjoyed one of the best seasons by a relief pitcher in team history and emerged as the team’s unofficial closer down the stretch.
Brandon Workman, F: Workman returned to the Red Sox in early June after starting the season with the Cubs, but his latest stint was a short one. He posted a 4.95 ERA in 19 appearances and allowed four runs on seven hits in a two inning meltdown his final outing on July 29.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.