Hoarding lottery tickets isn’t usually a great long-term investment strategy, but if even one pays off it can dramatically change the holder’s fortunes.
That pretty much sums up the Red Sox starting pitching situation heading into 2023.
Wednesday the Red Sox announced that left-hander James Paxton has exercised his one-year, $4 million player option and will return to the club in 2023. Paxton originally signed last year and did not pitch this past season as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery. He also suffered a Grade 2 lat tear during an August rehab start, a setback that played a role in the Red Sox declining his two-year, $26 million club option.
Given that Paxton has thrown only 21.2 innings over the past three seasons, it’s impossible to say what kind of impact he could have going forward. Prior to his run of injuries he was a dependable mid-rotation starter who played a key role in the New York Yankees 2019 ALCS run. If he’s able to get back to being that guy he could become an exceptionally valuable arm at a bargain bin rate.
That’s a pretty big if though, and right now the Red Sox have a few too many “ifs” for comfort.
Right now the Red Sox projected rotation features Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello and Paxton. A litany of other young depth arms, including Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski, Bryan Mata and Connor Seabold, also remain in the picture, and free agents Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill could still return as well.
That’s a lot of names with a lot of question marks. Sale theoretically should be healthy, but like Paxton the Red Sox can’t count on having him available after three years lost to injury. Whitlock and Houck, who Red Sox general manager Brian O’Halloran said Wednesday have been told to prepare for the season as starters, are also coming off injury-plagued seasons and have never pitched full seasons as starters in the majors.
As for the rest, Pivetta has proven himself dependable but he’s also been knocked around by Boston’s AL East rivals and doesn’t necessarily have the most upside. The opposite is true for Boston’s stable of young arms, some of whom have flashed eye-popping potential but none of whom have proven they can consistently perform at the big league level over a full season.
You could talk your way into a scenario where the Red Sox might already have one of the best and deepest starting rotations in baseball, but starting the year with this current group is risky to the point of irresponsibility. Wacha, Eovaldi and Hill all have their own durability questions too, so if the Red Sox are serious about contending they need to bring in a proven commodity from outside the organization to guard against a worst case scenario.
The safest bet would be a long-term deal for an All-Star caliber starter, someone like Chris Bassitt or Carlos Rodon. Given the potential for a breakout by Whitlock, Bello or one of Boston’s other young arms, the club could also try to land an older veteran like Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander on a short-term, high-dollar deal.
Whatever the Red Sox do, standing pat isn’t an option. Paxton returning could wind up being a boon for Boston, but even at one-year, $4 million he won’t be enough by himself.
