Coming off a tough series against the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays, a date with the last-place Baltimore Orioles was just what the doctor ordered for the Red Sox, who easily took Friday's series opener 8-1.
1. Schwarber's patient start
Kyle Schwarber made his Red Sox debut Friday, returning from a hamstring strain to start at designated hitter in the No. 6 spot in the lineup. Known for his prodigious home run swing, Schwarber eased his way in and did not swing at a single one of the first 10 pitches he was thrown, drawing two walks in his first two at bats. He wound up going 0 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored.
2. Dalbec heating up
Thought to be the odd man out once Schwarber was back and healthy, Bobby Dalbec is starting to make a case for why he should remain in the lineup. The rookie, who has consistently struggled throughout the season, had another big night and has now put together his best two-game stretch of his career. Dalbec went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and a run, marking his second three-hit game of the season, and he is now 5 for 8 with four extra base hits and eight RBI dating back to Wednesday.
3. Hunter, gatherer
Hunter Renfroe made the defensive play of the evening, robbing D.J. Stewart of a home run right against the bullpen wall 383 feet from the plate. The right fielder followed that up with a no doubt home run of his own, clobbering a 77 mph changeup from Cesar Valdez 109.1 mph off the barrel for a 423-foot bomb over the Green Monster. It was one of three Red Sox homers on the day, along with Dalbec and a 340-foot Monster scraper by Xander Bogaerts that barely landed on top of the wall.
4. Pivetta brings it
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta delivered his second straight gem, pitching six innings with one run on three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. The only blemish on Pivetta's line was a bizarre "only at Fenway" solo home run by Richie Martin, who hit a line drive 320 feet around the right field foul pole for his first homer of the season.
5. Saturday is Sale Day
Two years and one day since his last start in the big leagues, Chris Sale will make his return to the Red Sox after a long recovery from Tommy John surgery. Sale is slated to face off against Orioles starter Jorge Lopez and the first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.