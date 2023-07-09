With the 14th pick in Round 1 of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night, the Boston Red Sox drafted Kyle Teel, a 21-year-old catcher out of the University of Virginia.
According to MLB.com, the scouting report is that, “Teel was a very good high school prospect in New Jersey, one who was considered a top-100 talent, until he removed his name from draft consideration during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in order to honor his commitment to the University of Virginia.
“He’s been a full-time starter since he arrived in Charlottesville, putting up better numbers as a freshman then he did as a sophomore and is generally considered to be the top college backstop in the class of 2023.”
A left-handed hitter, Teel is considered extremely athletic with the potential to hit for power and average.
He has played for Team USA and in the Cape Cod League
