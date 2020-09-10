The Boston Red Sox today announced the following roster moves:
-- Infielder José Peraza was optioned to the Alternate Training Site following Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.
-- Right-handed pitcher Austin Brice today was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to September 9) with a right lat strain.
-- Right-handed pitchers Dylan Covey and Robert Stock were recalled from the Alternate Training Site prior to tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.
Peraza, 26, is batting .225 (25-for-111) with one home run and a .617 OPS this season. He has appeared in 34 games, making 24 starts at second base, four in left field, one at shortstop, and one at third base. He signed with Boston in December 2019 as a free agent for the 2020 season, after spending his first 10 years in the Atlanta Braves (2010-15), Los Angeles Dodgers (2015), and Cincinnati Reds (2016-19) organizations.
Brice, 28, is 1-0 with a 6.27 ERA (13 ER/18.2 IP) and 23 strikeouts in 20 appearances this season, including one start. He has held right-handed hitters to a .205 batting average (9-for-44), allowing only one home run to his 51 righties faced. Acquired from the Miami Marlins on January 10, 2020 in exchange for minor league shortstop Angeudis Santos, Brice is the only player born in China ever to appear in a major league game for the Red Sox.
Covey, 29, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 21. He has appeared in four games for the Red Sox this season, allowing five runs on eight hits in 6.1 innings without walking a batter. The right-hander has made 67 major league appearances (45 starts) for the Chicago White Sox (2017-19) and Red Sox (2020) in his career. A California native, Covey was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the fourth round of the 2013 June Draft out of the University of San Diego.
Stock, 30, has made seven appearances over two stints with the Red Sox this season, going 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA (5 ER/7.2 IP) and nine strikeouts. The right-hander made his major league debut in 2018 and posted a 2.50 ERA (11 ER/39.2 IP) in 32 appearances—all in relief—with San Diego, then made the Padres’ 2019 Opening Day roster. Stock was claimed by Boston off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on July 26, 2020
