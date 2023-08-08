It was pregame on Sunday and manager Alex Cora sat down at the microphone.
After getting through one uncomfortable issue, his benching of Alex Verdugo, he was faced with another one.
Trevor Story.
And why wasn't he in the lineup.
The Red Sox needed a shortstop – hell, they’ve needed a shortstop since Dec. 9 – and the guy who could fill that bill, Trevor Story, was still playing his rehab assignment in Syracuse, N.Y. for the Red Sox AAA affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox.
Cora was asked about Story’s availability, with an inference as to why isn’t he in the Red Sox lineup … yet.
“It’s just the bounce-back. It’s spring training for him,” said Cora. “I don’t think it’s about repetitions and all of that. It’s how he feels body-wise, and the only guy who knows how he feels is him. We’re supporting him.”
Story had said he usually gets 50 at bats in spring training.
What?
Well, this isn’t “usually.” This is Boston, which was heading south in the A.L. East and Wild Card standings over the weekend.
“People react differently to rehabs,” said Cora. “We have to respect the fact that he feels this way. He’s the only guy who can tell you how he feels. It’s not on us to assume he should be OK.”
Why not come back and just be the DH? Why not play second base for a few days?
Or hell, why not play shortstop for the Red Sox?
Well, Story was at the park on Monday and in the dugout for the walk-off win.
Is it difficult to surmise that someone, probably Cora, recommended he adjust his “spring training” and be the starting shortstop on Tuesday (last night)?
Or maybe it was Red Sox president Chaim Bloom who got Story’s ear.
Story is Bloom’s guy. He was brought in as “The Next One,” or at least “The One In Between Xander Bogaerts and Marcelo Mayer.”
Story needed to return to the lineup on Tuesday. Personally, it was a long-time coming.
As was noted when Story started his rehab, it can get pretty ugly around here when it is perceived that ownership and upper management are not all-in on winning.
And Red Sox fans need to be patient, which is basically impossible.
But the fact Story is playing, finally, is a good thing.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
