Everywhere Kyle Schwarber goes, it seems like his teams win.
Early on Schwarber played a key role in helping the Chicago Cubs to three straight National League Championship Series appearances, including the franchise’s first World Series championship in 108 years in 2016.
Upon his arrival in Boston at last season’s trade deadline, Schwarber helped transform the Red Sox offense and was instrumental in the club’s stunning run to the ALCS.
Now, after signing a four-year, $79 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, Schwarber is once again at the center of a deep playoff run.
With Schwarber anchoring the lineup Philadelphia made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, and now the Phillies have upset both the St. Louis Cardinals and defending champion Atlanta Braves to qualify for the NLCS. It’s hard not to watch Schwarber, who is back in the league championship series for the fifth time in his eight-year career, and wonder where the Red Sox might be if they’d brought him back.
Should the Red Sox have tried harder to keep the 29-year-old slugger on board? With the benefit of hindsight it certainly seems so.
In the short term, Schwarber would have addressed many of the issues that plagued the Red Sox offensively in 2022. He led the National League with a career-high 46 home runs, which would have brought some badly needed punch to a lineup that lacked home run power throughout the season. He also posted an OPS+ of 130, which means he was 30% more productive than league average and would have ranked third on the club behind only Rafael Devers (141) and Xander Bogaerts (131).
Schwarber would have also fit perfectly into the puzzle over the long run. Regardless of whether he was used as an outfielder, a first baseman or in some other way this past season, going forward he could have naturally slid into J.D. Martinez’s designated hitter role for the next three years.
The obvious argument against signing Schwarber is that if they had, the Red Sox wouldn’t have been able to sign Trevor Story. Well, why not? If the club was determined to stay under the luxury tax threshold then yes, signing both probably wouldn’t have been feasible, but the Red Sox went over the luxury tax and would still have tons of payroll coming off the books this offseason, so it wouldn’t have needed to be an either-or proposition.
Even if the Red Sox were limited to the amount they actually spent, there’s another way they could have added both Schwarber and Story. They could have traded Martinez, perhaps to a National League contender looking to upgrade its DH, and swapped out his $19 million salary for Schwarber’s.
That was probably never going to happen, so maybe the book was closed on Schwarber the moment Martinez opted in for the final year of his contract. Either way, what’s done is done, and while Schwarber etches his name into Philadelphia sports lore the Red Sox must now look ahead and seek answers elsewhere.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
