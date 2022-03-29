The Red Sox will be selling single-game tickets for June and July will go on sale this Thurs., March 31, at 10 a.m. on redsox.com/tickets.
A variety of special ceremonies will take place throughout the summer months at Fenway Park, including a tribute to Hall of Famer David Ortiz two days after his enshrinement in Cooperstown and the commemoration of two decades of impact for the Red Sox Foundation’s 20th anniversary.
Single-game tickets for the 2022 season start at $15 and are available in all seating areas, including the Green Monster seats, Sam Deck tables, and Field Box sections. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 877-REDSOX-9. Tickets will not be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office. Mastercard is the preferred payment of the Boston Red Sox.
Two days after David Ortiz is enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, the Red Sox will honor him in pregame ceremonies at Fenway Park preceding the July 26 matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. All fans in attendance will also receive a David Ortiz Hall of Fame Pin, presented by Zenni.
The Red Sox Foundation will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a series of events throughout the season, culminating with a June 17 pregame ceremony before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Foundation will also be integrated into the NESN game broadcast with various program participants and partners featured throughout the evening.
The Red Sox and Home Base will honor Veterans before the July 30 game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The ceremony will take place on the same day as the annual Run to Home Base, a 5k/9k run and walk that benefits Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program that helps Veterans and their families suffering from the “invisible wounds of war.”
The months of June and July will feature giveaways that will include an Alex Verdugo ‘99’ Chain, presented by Benjamin Moore on June 20 and a 4th of July Beach Towel, presented by Kenyon Grills on July 4. For the full list of giveaways during the summer months, visit redsox.com/promos.
The New York Yankees will make their first trip to Fenway Park in a four-game series taking place July 7-10. The Red Sox will also face two National League Central clubs, with matchups against the St. Louis Cardinals taking place June 17-19, and against the Milwaukee Brewers July 29-31 – the first Fenway Park games against the Cardinals since 2017 and the first against the Brewers since 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.