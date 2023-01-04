If you asked Red Sox fans to describe the club’s offseason with one word, there’s a good bet a common response would be “insufficient.”
The Red Sox failed to re-sign Xander Bogaerts, struck out on most of the offseason’s big ticket free agents and have yet to make the kind of splash fans craved.
Yet valid as that dissatisfaction may be, the Red Sox offseason has still been productive.
The Red Sox have addressed the bullpen, adding one of the game’s most accomplished closers in Kenley Jansen along with righty set-up man Chris Martin and lefty Joely Rodriguez. Those three, combined with returning stalwarts like Matt Barnes and John Schreiber, should help transform the notoriously leaky bullpen into a potential area of strength.
They have shored up the starting rotation, signing former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to provide insurance for the injury-prone Chris Sale and James Paxton and mentorship for the young and unproven Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello. Add in Nick Pivetta, and the Red Sox will have seven potential rotation candidates to draw from, a group with considerable upside if everyone stays healthy and pitches to their potential.
They have made additions to the lineup. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida has been the best hitter in Japan over the past two years and possesses a rare proficiency at getting on base. Though unproven at the big league level, Yoshida projects as a potential impact bat who could give the Red Sox the kind of leadoff threat they’ve lacked since trading Mookie Betts.
They have also added Justin Turner, an experienced corner infielder and a proven winner who should fit multiple needs. He’ll replace J.D. Martinez as the regular designated hitter, help balance the lineup with his righty bat and provide manager Alex Cora the ability to give Rafael Devers and Triston Casas more days off their feet, keeping both fresh.
Taken together the Red Sox are now, theoretically, a much deeper and better constructed team than they were in 2022. Or at least they would be if not for the massive Xander Bogaerts-sized hole at shortstop, in the middle of the order and in the clubhouse.
If the Red Sox don’t at least try to fill that void, they’ll never reach their full potential.
In terms of free agency, the Red Sox options are limited as the market has already been picked clean. That means if the Red Sox still hope to make a splash, they’ll likely have to do so via trade.
All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds is the obvious and most popular target, though the Pittsburgh Pirates will demand a hefty prospect package in return. The Miami Marlins are also a rumored trade partner, and they boast a plethora of young starting pitchers and middle infielders who could be attractive targets for Boston.
However the Red Sox choose to proceed, standing pat isn’t an option. Chaim Bloom has done a solid job laying the groundwork for a contender, but the roster still lacks a central pillar to support everything around it.
One more big move and the Red Sox may yet emerge as serious contenders. Otherwise this offseason’s moves could amount to little more than scaffolding around an unstable house of cards.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.