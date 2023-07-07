FENWAY PARK – Your rollercoaster Boston Red Sox have two big needs as the MLB All-Star break nears.
A bona fide shortstop. You know what I mean, the guy who can catch a grounder and throw to first without bouncing it.
And a bona fide early-middle-of-the-lineup hitter; basically a doubles machine.
Oh, by gosh, we have a candidate that can basically kill two birds with one stone:
Trevor Story.
The 2023 Red Sox are getting tortured these days. Up. Down. Up. Down. and so on.
While they have a few likable dudes, including newbies slugging Justin Turner and closer Kenley Jansen, and they have a few new kids on the block with real potential, in starter Brayan Bello, centerfielder Jarren Duran and a decade’s-worth of Rafael Devers, Red Sox Nation is ticked off.
For $184.4 million, we got mediocrity. Again! Remember last year’s debacle, a last place finish, at 78-84. That is still lingering, too.
But help is on the way as the second half of the season is off and running.
Story’s return is close, maybe 10 days to two weeks from now. That’s good news, filling two holes with one dude, right?
Well, we have to be – I apologize in advance for this adjective – realistic, though, don’t we?
Story has not played in a real game since Sept. 11, 2022. and did a stint on the injury list a year ago, before returning and injuring his UCL and having a “bracing” surgery, which is not as invasive as the Tommy John Surgery.
We saw glimpses of the All-Star he was as both an adept fielder (last year at second base) and hitter. He finished hitting .238 but had a respectable 16 homers and 66 RBI in 94 games.
The Red Sox don’t really need a second baseman, which is where he probably should play to start in his return, but watching him make the throw during warmups about three hours before game at shortstop make that look plausible.
The Red Sox and president Chaim Bloom are between a rock and a hard place. The trade deadline is coming and Bloom needs to know if this is worth dealing a prospect or two – something he despises doing – for the run in August and September.
The guess here is Bloom’s year to lay low was last year. Two straight years? A very tough sell. Not to mention the other billion dollars of ventures that owner John Henry’s Fenway Sports Group is involved with (see NHL and Champions League soccer).
This is putting Story in a position he has never been in before. Red Sox Nation wants results from him, injury and time away or not.
Story is a pleasant young man. He’s good, too, a 30-homer guy who can carry a team for a few weeks.
But he probably isn’t ready to do that kind of work in mid-to-late July. A month after that? I’d hope so.
I’ve watched him work out taking grounders and making throws at about 70 percent from shortstop. He looks good … as in almost ready.
It’s easy to say the merry-go-round at shortstop needs to end, but the Red Sox are not prepared to end it outside of, potentially, Story.
The guys playing the entire season at shortstop for the Red Sox are role players/fill-ins.
It’s a tenuous position.
This isn’t Denver. We are a different breed. Competing for a Wild Card is supposed to be exception rather than the rule.
The Red Sox need All-Star Trevor Story and they need him, well, yesterday.
Is it too much to ask for a little patience while Story figures it out, gets a little time and at bats under his belt, before the demands get semi-realistic?
To be honest, we still haven’t figured out if Story can hack playing here, dealing with the media and demands from fans.
If we’re being honest, though, we will find out a lot more about Story in late August. That timeline is different than the one the rest of us are on.
You have to admit, this Story has an interesting plot.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
