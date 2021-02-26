The Red Sox today announced that a limited number of tickets for Spring Training exhibition games at JetBlue Park will go on sale today, Friday, Feb. 26, at noon on www.redsox.com/tickets.
With regionalized matchups between teams to limit travel, the Red Sox 2021 Grapefruit League schedule features matchups against the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays. In total, the team will play 29 games in 31 days, which includes 15 home games and 14 road games. The team’s first exhibition game takes place on Sunday, February 28, at Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex against the Minnesota Twins. The club’s first home game will take place on Monday, March 1, against the Atlanta Braves. Red Sox Spring Training is presented by CVS Health.
JetBlue Park will operate at approximately 24 percent of its normal capacity and heightened sanitation procedures, reduced contact measures, and physical distancing practices will be in place for all 15 home games. Fans can access additional information about JetBlue Park fan safety protocols on redsox.com/healthandsafety.
