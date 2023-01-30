The Red Sox are getting something for veteran right-hander Matt Barnes after all.
Designated for assignment last week after 12 years with the organization, Barnes is headed to the Miami Marlins in exchange for veteran left-hander Richard Bleier, the club announced Monday.
The Red Sox will also reportedly send roughly $1 million in cash considerations to Miami, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, but will ultimately come out saving significant money in the deal.
To clear space for Bleier on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox are designating right-hander Franklin German for assignment.
Bleier, 35, has pitched seven years in the big leagues and is coming off a solid season with Miami in which he posted a 3.55 ERA over 50.2 innings. Though his stuff is far from overpowering, Bleier is among the best pitchers in baseball at avoiding walks, ranking 94th percentile with a 4.5% walk rate.
He is also excellent at avoiding hard contact and getting batters to chase, making him effectively an inverse of Barnes, who can blow batters away but who is occasionally erratic and prone to getting hit hard when things go awry. Last season Barnes finished with a 4.31 ERA over 39.2 innings but also an 11.9% walk rate, which ranked 39th percentile in baseball.
In making the trade the Red Sox were able to address multiple issues at once. Bleier now slots in as the second lefty in the bullpen alongside Joely Rodriguez, an area of need after the club previously traded Josh Taylor to the Kansas City Royals earlier this month.
The move also allows the club to unload the $7.5 million in salary due to Barnes that would have become dead money had he been released. Instead the Red Sox only lose out on the $1 million being sent to Miami, with $3.5 million now going towards Bleier's salary and the remaining $3 million freed up for future use.
Originally a sixth-round pick in the 2008 MLB Draft out of Florida Gulf Coast University, Bleier was a former college teammate of Chris Sale. He is now the third FGCU baseball alumnus on the Red Sox 40-man roster, joining Sale and right-hander Kutter Crawford.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.