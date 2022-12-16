Jacob Wallace may yet pitch at Fenway Park as a big league player, but for now it looks like when that happens it won't be in a Red Sox uniform.
Friday evening the Red Sox traded the former Methuen High and UConn star to the Kansas City Royals for big league right-hander Wyatt Mills. In a corresponding move the club also designated first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.
This marks the second time Wallace has been traded, with the first time coming in 2020 when he was acquired by Boston from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for big league outfielder Kevin Pillar. Though leaving his hometown team is certainly bittersweet, Wallace said he's grateful to have had the opportunity to pitch for the Red Sox organization and now for the chance to realize his big league dreams in Kansas City.
"I'm excited for the new opportunity," Wallace said. "When one team trades for you in return for a big leaguers or vice versa, it is kind of cool to see that but at the same time it's a business and I'm one player in a stack of a lot of players trying to make it to the top."
Wallace pitched two seasons in the Red Sox system, spending 2021 at High-A Greenville before he earned a promotion to Double-A last year. He spent all of 2022 with the Portland Sea Dogs, emerging as one of the club's top bullpen arms and as a promising relief pitcher prospect known for his high-90s fastball and filthy slider.
The promotion also brought him back to New England, allowing his family the opportunity to attend a sizable number of his games.
"It was really special, a lot of players grow up rooting for one team their whole life and getting to the point where I got to play for that team is really special," Wallace said. "Getting to play so close to home was an added bonus, having my family at like 60% of my games, it was really cool and really special. I could have gone my entire career without ever donning the Red Sox jersey or any kind of symbol that had to do with them, and the fact that I got to do it for two years was awesome, really special."
Wallace was previously an Eagle-Tribune All-Star during his days with the Rangers and went on to enjoy a dominant career at UConn before being selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Rockies.
Mills, 27, made his MLB debut in 2021 and has since appeared in 38 games with a career 6.21 ERA. He made considerable strides in 2022, dropping his ERA to 4.60 while throwing a career-best 29.1 innings. He primarily throws a four-seam fastball, a slider and a sinker and had been designated for assignment by the Royals earlier in the week.
By designating Hosmer for assignment the Red Sox also appear to be delivering a forceful vote of confidence in top prospect Triston Casas as the club’s starting first baseman. Hosmer, who only played 14 games with the Red Sox after his acquisition at the trade deadline last summer due to injury, is a well respected veteran who could have provided mentoring and insurance for Casas as a fellow left-handed hitter.
Instead the Red Sox appear to believe Casas is ready and that they’d be better served bringing in additional bullpen help. Speaking to MassLive's Chris Cotillo, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom also said they wanted to do right by Hosmer by cutting ties now, that way he'd have more opportunities to find a new landing spot before spring training.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.