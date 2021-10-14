The Red Sox and Astros are set to face off in this week's American League Championship Series. It will be Houston's fifth straight trip to the ALCS and Boston's first since facing the Astros en route to the 2018 World Series title. What should fans expect over the coming days? Here are 10 things to know ahead of Friday night's Game 1.
Will Lance McCullers Jr. pitch?
One of the big questions of the series is whether or not Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. will be available. McCullers left Game 4 of Houston's ALDS series with arm discomfort, and according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, an MRI indicated he should be fine long term but that there is concern about the short term and he'll most likely miss the ALCS.
McCullers being unavailable would be a huge blow for the Astros. He went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA in the regular season and pitched 6.2 shutout innings in Houston's Game 1 win over Chicago.
Deep starting pitching
Even if McCullers is unavailable, the Astros still have a wealth of arms at their disposal. This season Houston had six pitchers start at least 20 games, and all of them had ERAs of 4.21 or better. That includes Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA), Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30) and Jose Urquidy (8-3, 3.62), plus veteran Zack Greinke, who is pitching out of the bullpen after returning from a late-season neck injury just prior to the playoffs.
The Astros announced Thursday that Valdez and Garcia will start Games 1 and 2.
Will Sale rebound from ALDS?
On the Red Sox side, Alex Cora announced Thursday afternoon that Chris Sale will get the start for Game 1 and Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 2.
Sale getting the ball for Game 1 was a surprise given that Eovaldi will be on full rest and that Sale struggled in his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cora said he will have no limitations, that he won't be used as an "opener" and that they are confident he can go out and get the job done.
Astros championship core
While Houston has seen plenty of turnover over the last couple of years, the lineup's main core will look familiar. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel, all cornerstones of the Astros' five-year run, remain fixtures in the lineup. Michael Brantley, who has been a standout since the 2019 World Series run, is back too, and collectively seven of Houston's nine regular starters have an OPS of .777 or better.
Correa in particular has been outstanding. His Wins Above Replacement of 7.2 is near MVP level and is best in baseball for position players.
Young bloods take charge
Two of Houston's best players this season are guys Red Sox fans may not be as familiar with. Kyle Tucker and Yordan Álvarez, both 24 years old, just completed their first full 162-game seasons as regular big league players and have made a huge impact.
Tucker led the team in OPS (.917) and had 30 home runs, 92 RBI and 37 doubles. Álvarez, meanwhile, had 33 home runs, 104 RBI, 35 doubles and a .877 OPS. He was also the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year after posting a monster 1.067 OPS in 87 games but only played two games in last year's pandemic-shortened season.
Devers entering rarefied air
While Houston has several of baseball's top young stars, Rafael Devers belongs in any such conversation too. The 24-year-old third baseman has now played in 20 career postseason games, and in that time he has hit .300 with a .925 OPS, three home runs and 20 RBI.
Devers' 20 postseason RBI are tied for third most ever before turning 25, behind Correa (24), Albert Pujols (21) and tied with Andruw Jones (20), and he's also the seventh player at any age with 20-plus RBI through 20 postseason games. The others are Lou Gehrig (25), Scott Spiezio (23), David Freese (22), Jim Edmonds (21), Nomar Garciaparra (20) and Bernie Williams (20).
Will Hernández stay hot?
Few Red Sox players outside of David Ortiz have ever had as prolific a playoff series as the one Kiké Hernández just had. In four games against Tampa Bay, Hernández batted .450 with a 1.329 OPS, three doubles, two home runs, six RBI and only two strikeouts, including a stretch with seven consecutive hits between Games 2-3.
Which Dalbec will we see?
Bobby Dalbec has had a roller coaster rookie season, going from statistically among the worst players in baseball to one of the best over the course of the year. Now he's come back down to Earth and is mired in another slump.
Dating back to Sept. 22 he's 2 for 31 with two solo home runs and 14 strikeouts. Since the playoffs began he's 0 for 10 with four strikeouts and has largely been relegated to bench duty with Kyle Schwarber now starting at first base.
Regular season vs. October
Houston and Boston played each other seven times this season, all over an 11-day stretch in late May and early June, and the Astros took the season series decisively winning five of seven games (3 of 4 in Houston and 2 of 3 a week later in Boston). Crucially, the matchups came at a point where the Red Sox were playing some of their best baseball of the year, and in both cases Houston took the first games of the series before Boston salvaged the last.
Weekend schedule is set
Major League Baseball announced the ALCS schedule through Monday, including the start times and TV channels for Games 1-3. Game 1 will be Friday at 8:07 p.m. ET on Fox, Game 2 will be Saturday at 4:20 p.m. on Fox and FS1 and Game 3 will be Monday at 8:07 p.m. on FS1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.