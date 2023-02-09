When the World Baseball Classic returns next month for the first time since 2017, the tournament will be packed with familiar faces for Red Sox fans.
As it stands now a dozen Red Sox players are expected to suit up for their respective countries, including four members of Boston's projected starting lineup.
Third baseman Rafael Devers will lead a star-studded Dominican Republic team, perhaps among the most talented baseball clubs ever assembled and a heavy favorite entering the tournament.
Outfielders Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran will both play for Mexico. Duran's participation had been up in the air and his inclusion was among the few real surprises when rosters were revealed Thursday night.
Kiké Hernández will suit up for Puerto Rico, and while the plan is for him to play shortstop for the Red Sox, manager Alex Cora has indicated he'll continue to play outfield in the tournament. Red Sox minor league infielder Edwin Diaz will join Hernández and their fellow countrymen, who will hold training camp in Fort Myers ahead of the tournament and will play the Red Sox at JetBlue Park in an exhibition game on March 8.
New Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida will get his first taste of big league caliber competition with Team Japan, the reigning Olympic champions and perennially one of the strongest international clubs in the world.
The Red Sox also have two big league pitchers taking part, with starting pitcher Nick Pivetta set to take the mound for Canada while newly acquired left-hander Richard Bleier will pitch for Israel. Non-roster catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor league pitcher Rio Gomez will play for Colombia.
Other than Duran making Team Mexico, the other big surprise was top Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela not being included on the Netherlands roster. Kenley Jansen is part of the Netherlands roster but won't pitch in pool play as part of the club's designated player pool. Non-roster righty Norwith Gudino is in a similar boat with Venezuela.
There will be plenty of notable former Red Sox taking part as well, including Mookie Betts, Kyle Schwarber, Adam Ottavino and Daniel Bard (USA), Xander Bogaerts (Netherlands), Christian Vazquez (Puerto Rico), and Eduardo Rodriguez, Martin Perez and Darwinzon Hernandez (Venezuela).
The World Baseball Classic will run from March 7-21 and will be played in Miami, Phoenix, Tokyo and Taichung, Taiwan.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
