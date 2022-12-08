What a difference 24 hours makes.
Tuesday the vibes around both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox were at all-time lows. The Yankees had experienced a terrible scare when it appeared for a moment that Aaron Judge was leaving to sign with the San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, the Red Sox seemingly couldn't close the deal on any of their top free agent targets, prompting an already antsy fanbase to fall into despair.
Yet by Wednesday evening, both AL East rivals seemingly had their mojo back.
The Yankees struck first at the crack of dawn, signing Judge to a historic nine-year, $360 million deal that should keep the reigning American League MVP in pinstripes for the rest of his career. Judge reportedly made his decision late Tuesday night despite impressive offers from both the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, and the Yankees brass pushed the talks across the finish line when they added the ninth year while making Judge the richest free agent signing in baseball history.
The Red Sox, meanwhile, finally snapped their free agent losing streak by agreeing to terms with top closer Kenley Jansen, providing a major boost to the club's beleaguered bullpen and filling a hole that has lingered for the better part of four years. Jansen, who led the National League in saves last season with 41, will reportedly make $32 million over two years.
Hours later Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom struck again, reportedly agreeing to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Boston's outfield ranked among the worst in baseball last year, and in Yoshida they now have an on-base machine who hardly ever strikes out who has proven himself time and again on the biggest stages, helping capture championships at both the Olympics and the Japan Series within the past two years.
"Really good hitter, quality at bat and a great talent," Bloom said of Yoshida before the news of his signing broke. "When you look at a player like him, the quality of the at bat stands out ... we're going to need to do some things this offseason to lengthen our lineup and improve the quality of our at bats."
As of this writing, reports coming out of San Diego suggest talks are also intensifying with longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and the club is increasingly optimistic they'll be able to reach an agreement.
If the Red Sox can close that deal, then the conversations surrounding the organization will start looking a lot different going forward.
That any of this was remotely surprising is a testament to how low expectations had fallen within both fanbases. There was real fear that the Yankees and Red Sox, historically two of baseball's financial juggernauts, were no longer willing to do what it takes to lock up premium talent. That crown appeared to have been usurped by the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers and, incredibly, by the San Diego Padres.
Wednesday, the Yankees and Red Sox both reminded the baseball world who they really are, and in doing so the two AL East powerhouses finally delivered what their fans have been clamoring for all along.
Red Sox raided in Rule 5 Draft
One of the downsides to building up a strong minor league system is eventually you reach a point where you can't keep everyone. The Red Sox became victims of their own success on Wednesday, losing three players in the Rule 5 Draft, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most in baseball.
Boston lost three pitchers, including highly regarded right-hander Thad Ward, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Washington Nationals. Ward recently returned from Tommy John surgery and posted impressive numbers during the second half, but in a major surprise the club opted not to protect him ahead of the Rule 5 deadline, leaving him exposed and making him among the most highly coveted players on the market.
The Red Sox also lost right-handed reliever A.J. Politi to the Baltimore Orioles, and in one of the biggest shocks of the draft, the Philadelphia Phillies picked up Noah Song, who hasn't pitched since 2019 due to his commitments to the U.S. Navy. Song was previously considered one of the top prospects in the Red Sox system, but he's now a complete unknown and it's not clear if he'll ever pitch professionally again, much less at a level that would warrant a spot on a big league roster.
"Obviously such a unique situation," Bloom said. "You don't ever want to lose anybody but just given his situation we felt should he and when he returns from his commitment, being on the 40-man roster would not be an ideal situation to have, so that was a risk we were willing to take."
Overall 15 players were selected in the big league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, followed by 67 more in the minor league phase. The Red Sox did not make a selection in the MLB portion and added LHP Joe Jacques and RHP Ryan Miller to Triple-A Worcester during the minor league portion.
