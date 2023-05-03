ANDOVER — Around the city of Lawrence, especially in hoop circles, it’s one of the most-asked questions you will hear.
How is Stevie Martinez not a varsity basketball head coach?
No need to ask anymore.
Tuesday afternoon, Greater Lawrence Tech athletic director Mike Nelson made the announcement. After four years as a top assistant at Lawrence High School and the last eight at Central Catholic — along with countless winters volunteering in the legendary Boys Club program in the city — Martinez was named the new varsity boys hoop coach for the Reggies.
“I love coaching, it involves the two passions in my life, the sport of basketball and people,” said Martinez, who joined the Greater Lawrence Tech community in the fall as a member of the school’s Culture Team.
“The opportunity is here, and I look forward to the challenge of helping these young men achieve something in themselves that they may or may not see. I look forward to building a family here.”
He replaces Eddie Araujo, who has been the program’s head coach since the 2017-18 season.
“The biggest challenge is getting everyone to believe that we can be great, to buy into the fact that you are great. I’m hell-bent on convincing these young people that they are great,” said Martinez.
“It’s a very, very underrated institution. It’s run so smoothly. Going back to a school system in September was scary at first, but the culture at the school is like the Patriots, just do your job. and the kids at the school really understand that. Being part of the School Culture Team there has really brightened my life. It’s an unbelievable place with unbelievable leadership.”
Martinez inherits a Reggies’ program that went 6-14 this winter, missing the Division 3 State Tournament after three straight postseason appearances.
“It’s certainly a challenge. Being a coach isn’t easy. Coaching is instructing and teaching,” said Martinez. “It involves telling kids not always what they want to hear, but what they need to hear. One thing I’ve learned, you can’t fool kids.”
After playing four years of varsity basketball at Proctor Academy, Martinez played three years of college ball at Lasell.
He took his first coaching job in 2006 at the Middlesex School in Concord.
Along the way, Martinez says, he’s learned from some of the best – coaches like Paul Neal at LHS and both John Walsh and Mark Dunham at Central. Still, he’s known for a while that he’s ready for a head coaching position.
“It’s a funny situation. I’m a team player, and as an assistant I didn’t enjoy hearing people tell me that I should be a head coach,” he said. “Everybody wants to be the boss. I just wanted the opportunity to show that I can do this. I’m definitely ready for the responsibility.”
