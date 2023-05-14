The Greater Lawrence Tech track teams rolled to over Northeast Tech in their regular season finales.
For the 6-0 boys, it completed their third straight unbeaten run through the Commonwealth Conference competition, capturing three straight regular season titles for the first time in school history.
Elizardo Melenciano, per usual, led the way, winning both hurdles events and the triple jump.
The Greater Lawrence girls closed out the dual-meet year at 5-1 with the win, making it two straight 5-1 seasons.
Here are the winners for Greater Lawrence against Northeast.
Boys winners
400 hurdles: Elizardo Melenciano 59.46; 2 mile: Cristian Reinoso 11:54.84; 110 hurdles: Melenciano 16.07; Mile: Brendan Guenard 5:19.84; 4x100: 44.36; 400: Reinoso: 51.53; 4x400: 3:48.53; High Jump: Isiah Suero 5-10; Long Jump: Steven Rosario 19-06; Triple Jump: Melenciano 41-03; Discus: Elvis Brito 130-00; Javelin: Joshua Matos 131-07; Shot Put: Jesus Guzman 41-06
Girls Winners
400 hurdles: Jaheidy Ortiz 1:14.31; 2-mile: Erianna Valverde: 13:42.07; 100 hurdles: Ortiz 18.70; Mile: Valverde 6:16.68; 400: Tamara Ayala 1:08.00; 800: Valverde 3:01.17; 200: Yarielis Nunez 29.14; 4x400: 5:11.80; High Jump: Hayleigh Cyr 4-8; Triple Jump: Santa Joseph 32-07; Discus: Sophia Sabillon 59-11; Javelin: Ayala 64-03; Shot Put: Leyne Moronta 27-05
CAC Frosh-Soph Meet
Boys Winners
100: Gustavo Varela 11.5; 200 Elizardo Melenciano 23.1; 800: Cristian Reinoso 2:09.2; 2-mile: Reinoso 10:46.0; 100 hurdles: Melenciano 16.0; 400 hurdles: Melenciano 1:04.2; 4x100: Varela, Tamayo, Nina, Smith 44.3; Shot Put: David Burgos 39-8.5; Triple Jump: Melenciano 39-3
Girls Winners
100 hurdles: Jaheidy Ortiz 18.90; 400 hurdles: Ortiz 1:16.00; 400: Tamara Ayala 1:07.70; Mile: Linoska Pachano 6:33.0; High Jump: Hayleigh Cyr 4-6
