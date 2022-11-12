FITCHBURG -- With heavy rains drenching Bulldog Field, quarterback Logan Quinn plunged into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with just 33.7 seconds left in regulation, lifting Monty Tech to a 28-20 win over Greater Lawrence, Friday night, in the quarterfinals of the State Vocational Large School Tournament.
Greater Lawrence (3-7), which came into the game riding a three-game winning streak, jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. But the Reggies hurt themselves with a pair of turnovers and crippling penalties on both sides of the ball.
The game featured several long drives, with both teams staying almost exclusively on the ground. As a result, each team was limited to just six possessions, including just two each in the second half. The limited number of possessions magnified the damage from the Greater Lawrence miscues.
"Anything in a big game like this is magnified. Drives are magnified, turnovers are magnified, missed blocks are magnified," said Greater Lawrence Coach Tony Sarkis. "But I can't be any prouder of these kids than I am. I'm proud of them that they kept fighting. Monty Tech is a good team. I can't take anything away from them."
With the victory, Monty Tech (7-3) advances to the tournament semifinals on Thursday vs. Southeastern Regional.
Quinn showed himself to be every bit as dangerous as the Greater Lawrence coaches expected, rushing for 178 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. The leading rusher in Central Mass. now has 1,606 yards and 24 TDs on the season.
Greater Lawrence rolled up 257 yards rushing and actually outgained Monty Tech, 298-236 in total offense. Senior "wildcat" back Richard Torpey led the Reggies with 115 yards on 14 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown. Freshman Gustavo Valera added 79 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
With the score tied, 12-12, Greater Lawrence took the second half kickoff and marched steadily from their own 29 to the Monty Tech 17 and seemed poised to re-take the lead. But on the 10th play of the drive,Torpey was stripped of the ball on a run up the middle and Monty Tech recovered to snuff out the threat.
The momentum shift was immediate. Monty Tech turned around and went 86 yards in 17 plays to take its first lead of the game. The Bulldogs converted four third-downs on the drive, which ate up over eight minutes of clock and culminated with a 1-yard run over left tackle by Quinn.
Quinn ran in the two-point conversion, as well, giving Monty Tech a 20-12 lead with 9:20 to play in the fourth quarter.
Greater Lawrence responded, thanks in large part to a 64-yard scamper around left end by Torpey. Four plays later, Torpey capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Isiah Suero ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game, 20-20, with 6:17 remaining in regulation.
Unfortunately for the Reggies, that was plenty of time for Quinn and the Monty Tech offense. Starting at their own 35, the Bulldogs moved steadily downfield, draining the clock with each first down.
A 13-yard end around by Art Walch set up Monty Tech with first-and-goal at the Reggies' 7-yard line. Greater Lawrence stuffed Quinn for no gain on first down before Quinn and Walch picked up three yards each on second and third down, setting the stage for Quinn's heroics on fourth down.
Greater Lawrence had started the game as well as its coaches could possibly have hoped. After forcing a punt on Monty Tech's opening possession, the Reggies marched 76 yards in 10 plays, with Valera carrying the load. He capped the drive with a nifty 9-yard run, bouncing it outside and into the end zone for a 6-0 lead.
The Greater Lawrence defense quickly got the ball back to the offense, with a fumble recovery bv Victor Mellenciano at the Bulldog 13.
It looked like a holding penalty might result in a squandered opportunity but on fourth down from the 21-yard line, Suero lofted a pass into the corner of the end zone and connected with split end Jordan Urena for the touchdown to push the lead to 12-0.
But as sure as the first quarter belonged to Greater Lawrence, the second quarter was all Monty Tech.
The Bulldogs rallied to tie the game on a pair of touchdown runs by Quinn (3, 13). The second score came after Suera fumbled as he was sacked, giving Monty Tech the ball at the Reggies' 34.
