BILLERICA — Shawsheen Tech (2-1) scored all 13 points in the third quarter and blanked Greater Lawrence, 13-0.
A highlight for the Reggies (0-4) was the play of Jarvis Calderon, who carried 16 times for 116 yards. Andrew Santos led a strong defensive effort with 13 tackles while Dominic Colon (8 tackles, sack) and Victor Melenciano (7 tackles, sack) also played well.
The Reggies host Lowell Catholic (3-1) Friday at 6 p.m.
Shawsheen 13, Gr. Lawrence 0
Greater Lawrence (0-4): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shawsheen Valley (2-1): 0 0 13 0 — 13
Third Quarter
Caleb Caceres 2 run (kick good)
Evan Galanis 32 pass from Sid Tildsley (kick fail)
REGGIE LEADERS
RUSHING: Jarvis Calderon 16-116, Manny Vasquez 6-30, Joe Carroll 3-4, Rickie Torpey 1-3
PASSING: Vasquez 2-7-44, Joe Carroll 0-1-0
RECEIVING: Juan Arias 2-44
