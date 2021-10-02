BILLERICA — Shawsheen Tech (2-1) scored all 13 points in the third quarter and blanked Greater Lawrence, 13-0.

A highlight for the Reggies (0-4) was the play of Jarvis Calderon, who carried 16 times for 116 yards. Andrew Santos led a strong defensive effort with 13 tackles while Dominic Colon (8 tackles, sack) and Victor Melenciano (7 tackles, sack) also played well.

The Reggies host Lowell Catholic (3-1) Friday at 6 p.m.

Shawsheen 13, Gr. Lawrence 0

Greater Lawrence (0-4): 0 0  0 0 —  0

Shawsheen Valley (2-1): 0 0 13 0 — 13

 

Third Quarter

Caleb Caceres 2 run (kick good)

Evan Galanis 32 pass from Sid Tildsley (kick fail)

 REGGIE LEADERS

RUSHING: Jarvis Calderon 16-116, Manny Vasquez 6-30, Joe Carroll 3-4, Rickie Torpey 1-3

PASSING: Vasquez 2-7-44, Joe Carroll 0-1-0

RECEIVING: Juan Arias 2-44

