WEST ANDOVER — Augustin Reina scored twice and Javious Calderon (116 yards, TD) and Isiah Suero (112 yards) each surpassed 100 rushing yards but Greater Lawrence fell to Lowell Catholic, 33-20.

Talented 8th grader Kaden Silton of Westford stole the show with four TD passes, three to Nick Sawyer, to power 4-1 Lowell Catholic on Friday night.

Suero, who is a sophomore, played well in his first varsity game at quarterback for the 0-5 Reggies.

Defensively, Dom Colon had seven tackles and Victor Melenciano had a sack.

Lowell Catholic 33, Greater Lawrence 20

Lowell Catholic (4-1): 6 12 7 8 — 33

Greater Lawrence (0-5): 6  8 6 0 — 20

First Quarter

GLT — Javious Calderon 13 run (kick fail)

Second Quarter

GLT— Augustin Reina 2 run (Reina rush)

Third Quarter

GLT — Reina 3 run (rush fail)

REGGIE LEADERS

RUSHING: Javious Calderon 15-116, Isiah Suero 11-112, Andy Esquivel 2-27, Augustin Reina 7-56

PASSING: Manny Vasquez 3-8-1, 56; Isiah Suero 2-2-0, 32

RECEIVING: Esquivel 2-32, Jordy Ortega 2-15, Adrian Morales 1-19, Calderon 1-2

