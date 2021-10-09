WEST ANDOVER — Augustin Reina scored twice and Javious Calderon (116 yards, TD) and Isiah Suero (112 yards) each surpassed 100 rushing yards but Greater Lawrence fell to Lowell Catholic, 33-20.
Talented 8th grader Kaden Silton of Westford stole the show with four TD passes, three to Nick Sawyer, to power 4-1 Lowell Catholic on Friday night.
Suero, who is a sophomore, played well in his first varsity game at quarterback for the 0-5 Reggies.
Defensively, Dom Colon had seven tackles and Victor Melenciano had a sack.
Lowell Catholic 33, Greater Lawrence 20
Lowell Catholic (4-1): 6 12 7 8 — 33
Greater Lawrence (0-5): 6 8 6 0 — 20
First Quarter
GLT — Javious Calderon 13 run (kick fail)
Second Quarter
GLT— Augustin Reina 2 run (Reina rush)
Third Quarter
GLT — Reina 3 run (rush fail)
REGGIE LEADERS
RUSHING: Javious Calderon 15-116, Isiah Suero 11-112, Andy Esquivel 2-27, Augustin Reina 7-56
PASSING: Manny Vasquez 3-8-1, 56; Isiah Suero 2-2-0, 32
RECEIVING: Esquivel 2-32, Jordy Ortega 2-15, Adrian Morales 1-19, Calderon 1-2
